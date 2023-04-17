Who is Daniel Wai? Everything to know about Ariana Madix’s mystery man

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix proved this weekend that she’s living her best life after her split from Tom Sandoval.

Ariana spent the weekend with friends, including Scheana Shay and her husband, Brock Davies, enjoying Coachella.

The blonde beauty didn’t just hang with friends, though.

She was spotted getting super cozy with a mystery man, including having a serious make-out session.

Ariana has yet to spill any details on the guy, who appears to be more than just a friend.

The man’s name is Daniel Wai, and here’s what we know about him.

Ariana Madix’s mystery man Daniel Wai

Daniel is all about fitness, and according to his website, he has been since he was a teen. The fitness trainer embarked on this journey because of his insecurities as a teen due to his size.

“I was insecure with my size and strength and decided to incorporate exercise and physical fitness into my life, and it has been a large part of my life ever since,” he shared on part of his website.

Although fitness is a big part of Daniel’s life, so is computer science. Daniel studied that at Virginia Tech, where he went to college to help further his business degree. He spent years working in the corporate world and consulting before switching to his passion for fitness.

Daniel became a certified personal trainer and now focuses on others with their fitness and lifestyle goals. He also has a partnership with Under Armour that he features on his social media accounts and website.

A look at Daniel’s Instagram account further shows his love of fitness as he often features various workouts. Traveling also seems to be a love of Daniels because he has a few IG posts of him enjoying fun in the sun and pool time.

One Instagram share reveals that Daniel loves shoes, or rather as he calls it, a sneaker addiction. Daniel asked his followers which pair of Nike’s they liked better as he flipped through a slew of different shoes.

What is the status of Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix and Daniel Wai?

The question on Vanderpump Rules fans’ minds now is, what’s the deal with Ariana and Daniel? They certainly looked like a couple at Coachella, sharing many photos from their time together.

Daniel used IG Stories to share a photo of Ariana as she snuggled up against him, which she also shared via her Stories.

Whether Ariana and Daniel are an item or just enjoying each other’s company remains to be seen. Although she has no problem sharing pictures on her Instagram Stories, Ariana has yet to post about the relationship or comment on it.

One thing is for sure: Ariana Madix has come out of the Vanderpump Rules cheating scandal better than ever and has clearly put Tom Sandoval in the rear-view mirror.

To see Ariana and Daniel’s Coachella make-out session click here.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.