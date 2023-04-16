Howie Mandel defends Tom Sandoval interview, claps back at Andy Cohen and Lala Kent

Howie Mandel received backlash over how he handled having Tom Sandoval on his Howie Mandel Does Stuff Podcast earlier this week.

The America’s Got Talent judge had Sandoval on the show to speak his truth about the Vanderpump Rules’ cheating scandal involving him and Raquel Leviss.

After the interview, Sandoval was bashed for speaking his truth, and Howie was slammed for not knowing anything about Scandoval.

Andy Cohen called Howie a “jackhole” for the interview and for not doing this homework on the Vanderpump Rules cheating scandal.

Meanwhile, Lala Kent was confused about why Howie’s podcast was Sandoval’s choice for a first interview.

Howie has spoken out to defend the interview and his actions on it.

Howie Mandel defends Tom Sandoval interview

Speaking to Extra host Billy Bush, Howie stood by his choice to have Sandoval on the podcast. Howie explained he doesn’t understand why the cheating scandal has become international news.

The game show host further explained that he doesn’t condone Sandoval cheating on Ariana Madix for months. Howie also gave Sandoval props for “for being vulnerable and removing the stigma for mental health.”

There was no agenda with Howie having Sandoval on the podcast other than to allow the Vanderpump Rules star to speak freely.

“I’m not gonna judge it. I’m not gonna argue with you. I’m not gonna call you out. It’s not a deposition; it’s a podcast,” Howie expressed to Billy before sharing Sandoval was “visibly shaken, visibly damaged” during the podcast.

The Deal or No Deal host also has a response to all the haters coming for him, especially Lala and Andy.

Howie Mandel claps back at Andy Cohen and Lala Kent

Regarding Andy calling out Howie for not doing his homework, Howie made it clear he didn’t need to because he knows Sandoval.

“I don’t need to do homework. I know who he is. I know what show he’s on,” Howie spilled.

Those who listened to the podcast know Howie admitted that he and Sandoval have known each other for a long time.

As for Lala, Howie took a different approach and just bashed her for her comments about his podcast being dark while sitting in a dark NYC hotel room.

“It’s funny because they say that I didn’t do homework. It’s very funny because I’m watching some of the people talk about what I did, and they have some very funny takes on me,” he shared.

Howie Mandel also spoke about the backlash he has endured, admitting noting he has never received hate like this in his life. The reality TV judge expressed that Twitter was just filled with hate for him, and it feels as though he should be back in lockdown.

What do you think about Howie’s interview with Sandoval?

Vandperump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. America’s Got Talent premieres on Tuesday May 30 at 8/7c on NBC.