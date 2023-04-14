Ariana Madix’s BFF calls Tom Sandoval ‘scum’ over cancer joke on podcast appearance

Tom Sandoval may have thought he was making a joke, but his “radiation” comment was anything but funny to many listeners.

One, in particular, was Ariana Madix’s best friend, Jared Lipscomb.

During Tom’s appearance on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast, which was released on Tuesday, Tom took his first interview post-Scandoval to give his side of the story in terms of his relationship with Ariana and affair with Raquel Leviss.

“What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,” host Howie Mandel said to Tom during the interview, to which Tom replied, “Like radiation.”

While Tom did immediately take note that it was a “bad joke,” many listeners, including those who have had or currently have cancer, did not laugh along.

Jared, a good friend of Ariana’s and many other Bravolebrities, took to Instagram with a scalding hot response video to slam the bar owner’s inconsiderate comment.

“My blood is boiling. What a f**king coward. How dare he?” Jared remarked.

Jared, who has appeared in episodes of Vanderpump Rules in the past, had previously been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia back in 2019.

“I don’t care if it’s a joke in poor taste. F**k you. You are weak to compare what people go through in radiation during treatment. You are scum,” the makeup artist continued.

Jared said that he had previously been through 12 rounds of radiation, which he believed was going to kill him at one point.

He went on to say that he was “so disgusted by this video and his little quip” and that he couldn’t even believe he once considered Tom to be a friend.

“Disgraceful. Shameful. Disgusted. #scumdevil,” Jared wrote in his caption.

Jared also talked about his close-knit relationship with Ariana, saying he has only chosen to focus on her well-being in the midst of “Scandoval” — especially since she was there for him during his cancer journey.

He also noted that Tom, Ariana’s boyfriend of over nine years, only “showed up was when there were cameras around.”

What did Tom reveal on Howie Mandel’s podcast?

Scandoval has been one hit after the next, and Tom’s latest interview definitely threw Vanderpump Rules fans for a loop.

Even Bravo producers were left in the dark about the podcast appearance, with them believing it was a big “F**k you” to the network.

Tom went into detail about his failing relationship with Ariana, saying they hadn’t been intimate in quite some time and were only together to keep their “brand” alive.

He even claimed that he broke up with her on Valentine’s Day, roughly two weeks before she discovered that he had been having his months-long affair with their friend and co-star, Raquel.

However, the Schwartz & Sandy’s owner claimed Ariana punched him and refused to accept the breakup.

In terms of his feelings for the former beauty pageant queen, Tom said that he and Raquel shared their first kiss in his backyard sometime in August — specifically before Scheana Shay’s wedding.

Tom labeled the kiss as “magnetic,” saying he hadn’t felt that type of connection in a very long time.

While Tom was unclear as to whether or not he would return for Season 11 of the hit reality spin-off, the decision may already be made for him, as he could be fired for going against Bravo’s back and appearing on Howie’s podcast.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.