Scheana Shay savagely photoshops Raquel Leviss’ face out of bridesmaid photo

It’s a win-win for Scheana Shay, as the Vanderpump Rules OG is removing all traces of Raquel Leviss from her past and brushing up on her photoshopping skills at the same time.

Scheana has made it very clear that she quickly axed Raquel out of her friend group as soon as she found out that Raquel had been intimate with Tom Sandoval while he was still in a relationship with Ariana Madix.

Season 10 viewers of the hit Bravo spin-off are currently watching Scheana Shay’s wedding extravaganza go down in Mexico, where Raquel was one of her bridesmaids.

The two were close friends at the time, and despite the whole debacle involving Raquel’s kiss with Tom Schwartz at the time, she was still by Scheana’s side on her special day.

However, a lot has happened since the revelation of “Scandoval” in early March — including Raquel filing a restraining order against Scheana for essentially no reason — which has led to Scheana cutting off all communication with the beauty queen.

Sign up for our newsletter!

To really seal the deal, the Gold as Gold singer even edited Raquel out of the bridesmaids’ photos from her August wedding.

Scheana Shay replaces Raquel Leviss’ face with Lala Kent’s

In her most recent Instagram post, Scheana commemorated the ladies who rallied around her as she tied the knot with Brock Davies.

Except, this time, something was different.

Raquel, who was originally standing to the right of Ariana, was no longer in the photo. Instead, Scheana photoshopped Lala Kent’s face onto Raquel’s body, making her the ultimate “replacement.”

Scheana also opened up about editing her wedding photos on this week’s Undressed With Pol’ and Patrik podcast, saying, “I don’t want that b***h in my photos.”

“The most beautiful bridesmaids 🤍,” Scheana wrote in the caption of her newly-revitalized photo.

While Scheana and Lala were good friends at the time of her wedding, Lala was not one of her original bridesmaids.

Lala did still attend the wedding, however, she decided to opt out of some of the pre-wedding festivities due to feeling uncomfortable around Raquel after the comments she had made about Lala being a “mistress.”

And speaking of Lala, the fellow VPR star didn’t miss her opportunity to have a little bit of fun on Photoshop, either.

Lala Kent edits Raquel out of photo ahead of Vanderpump Rules episode

Before the airing of the April 12 episode, which prominently focused on Scheana’s nuptials, Lala took to Instagram to show off her own editing skills.

She admitted to deleting an Instagram photo of her and Raquel after finding out about her affair with Tom; however, since she liked how she looked in it, she decided to edit and re-post it.

The photo shows Lala’s face twice — one on her own body and one on Raquel’s.

“In honor of tonight’s new episode of VPR, here is a throwback photo that I had to delete. But I dig my face in it so I did a little editing and I’m reposting,” she wrote.

While Scheana and Lala may have both been cordial with Raquel at some point, it seems as if the odds of that happening again are slim to none.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.