Vanderpump Rules sneak peek: News of Raquel and Tom Schwartz’s kiss leaves Katie, Lala, and James livid

The Vanderpump Rules cheating scandal has been all the rage since news broke of Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval’s months-long affair.

However, right as Raquel started hooking up with her friend Ariana Madix’s boyfriend, she was also going after another guy in the friend group.

In the latest sneak peek for Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Episode 10, the fallout of Raquel and Tom Schwartz’s kiss takes over Scheana Shay’s wedding.

News spreads like wildfire, with reactions running high, but not everyone is upset about the developing situation.

Sandoval relishes in it, which certainly has viewers wondering if it wasn’t part of his master plan to cover up his own cheating ways.

First, though, Lala Kent breaks the news to Katie Maloney and James Kennedy.

Katie, James, and Lala fume over Raquel and Tom’s kiss on Vanderpump Rules

As Tom and Raquel engage in some kissing action, cheers erupt, with Scheana’s wedding guests wasting no time telling the bride-to-be what went down. Scheana, of course, calls Lala to spill the tea.

Little does Scheana know — Katie, James, his girlfriend Ally Lewber, and Kristina Kelly are all in Lala’s room. James begins to lose his drunken mind while Katie gets a disapproving look on her face.

Lala goes off, immediately calling the kiss “dirty” and imploring Scheana to find out if it’s true. In a confessional, Katie expresses her anger towards Tom Schwartz as she reveals it feels like she was punched in the gut.

After the kiss is confirmed, Katie and Kristina leave. Then Lala unleashes on James, calling Raquel a slew of names to which he gets graphic about Tom and Raquel “doing it.” James’ words don’t sit well with Ally, and the two leave in a fight.

The rest of the group gathers for an after-party, with Raquel acting like a giddy schoolgirl and discussing her feelings for Tom Schwartz in a confessional.

Tom Sandoval keeps hollering Raquel’s name, another telltale right, leading to Ariana yelling at him before he reveals the big kiss news. Clearly shocked, Ariana worries how this will affect the friend group.

Things quickly turn to a skinny dipping party before flipping back to a sullen Katie telling Lala and Kristina how much she hates her ex-husband’s behavior. They also hash out Brock cheering on the Tom and Raquel kiss.

It’s one of the episodes that Vanderpump Rules fans have been waiting to play out, especially following the news of Scandoval.

Now though, it appears Raquel may have been having herself a dose of both Toms without one of them knowing.

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules has about a handful of episodes left before the big reunion, including the fallout of the cheating scandal.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.