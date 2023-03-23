Scheana Shay’s husband Brock gets shocking hair transformation for Vanderpump Rules reunion

As if the upcoming Vanderpump Rules reunion won’t have enough shocking moments on its own, Brock Davies is showing up with a completely new look.

Brock, Scheana Shay’s now-husband, has appeared in the past few seasons of the hit Bravo spinoff with his long signature locks, which he often wears back in a ponytail.

While the Australian fitness guru has never been seen with hair shorter than shoulder-length, he decided to chop it all off right before the reunion’s filming on Thursday, March 23.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Vanderpump Rules OG Scheana shared a few videos of Brock sitting in the salon chair with his hair in two high ponytails — which didn’t stay long.

The hairstylist was seen cutting one ponytail entirely off as Scheana looked into the camera lens with a shocked expression.

While the Season 10 reunion will undoubtedly focus on the “Scandoval” of it all, at least Brock’s new hair transformation will steal the spotlight for at least a little while.

Scheana and Brock, who tied the knot in August of last year, will attend the upcoming reunion, especially with their wedding being one of the season’s hot topics.

Scheana Shay documents Brock’s hair transformation. Pic credit: @scheana/Instagram

As Scheana began getting ready for the reunion on Thursday morning, she even joked in a following IG story that she could wear Brock’s cut hair as her hair extensions for the event.

However, Brock will donate his hair to Locks of Love, a nonprofit organization providing hair prosthetics for disadvantaged children.

Scheana shows off the hair that Brock cut off before the VPR reunion. Pic credit: @scheana/Instagram

While it’s been unclear if Scheana would be attending the reunion, it has been confirmed that both she and Raquel will be in attendance on Thursday.

Raquel Leviss and Scheana Shay will film the reunion despite a restraining order

Things have gone quite downhill in the world of Vanderpump Rules ever since cast member Ariana Madix discovered that Tom Sandoval, her boyfriend of ten years, had been having an affair with their friend and co-star Raquel Leviss.

Ariana discovered the sexually-explicit video on Tom’s phone on March 1, coincidentally the same day that Raquel and Scheana were filming Watch What Happens Live in New York.

Raquel claimed that after Scheana found out about the cheating scandal, she threw her up against a brick wall and hit her in the face, thus giving Raquel an alleged black eye.

While Scheana’s lawyer has denied the claims, Raquel was granted a temporary restraining order that axes all communication between the two and forces Scheana to stay 100 yards from her.

However, the two will still be attending the reunion, with Raquel even taking to her Instagram Story to confirm on Wednesday. “Yes, I will be attending the reunion tomorrow in person,” she wrote.

While the restraining order is currently active, it’s unclear exactly how filming will work, but one thing’s for sure — fans won’t want to miss this one.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.