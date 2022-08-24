Vanderpump Rules: Scheana Shay and Brock Davies are married

Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies solidified their love and tied the knot in Mexico. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies are officially husband and wife.

The couple, who got engaged in Season 9 of the hit Bravo show have spent months planning their perfect day.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Scheana and Brock originally planned to tie the knot in Bali sometime in November but ultimately changed directions and decided to wed in Mexico this month.

The couple, along with their Vanderpump Rules co-stars, touched down in Mexico just days ago to begin the pre-wedding festivities.

After partying the night away and enjoying their rehearsal dinner, the time finally came for Scheana and Brock to take the final leap together.

In front of their friends, family, and closest loved ones, Scheana and Brock solidified their love for one another and said, “I do.”

Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies wed in Mexico

Speaking exclusively to People, Scheana described the importance of their wedding, which is the second marriage for each of them.

“I just wanted us to have a good time with every person who is important to us,” she explained. Scheana carried on to gush about her happiness and appreciation to “be able to get that time for a few days with all of our friends and family to celebrate us.”

Scheana and Brock’s daughter, Summer Moon, was the perfect flower girl for the occasion. And according to the bride, they practiced her role with her several times before the day of. However, Scheana also acknowledged that no matter the outcome of her petal throwing abilities, Summer would “be adorable no matter what.”

In addition to their daughter’s participation in the wedding, a couple of Scheana and Brock’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars were also involved as members of the wedding party.

Scheana selected co-stars Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss as part of her bridal party, while Brock was supported by Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz as groomsmen.

Other Vanderpump Rules alums were also in attendance, including Jax Taylor, his wife Brittany Cartwright, and former SUR server Kristen Doute.

Scheana’s sister Cortney served as her maid of honor, and Brock’s lifelong friend Charlie was his best man.

Scheana’s wedding gown was custom made, first dance song included special lyrics

In pictures shared on both Scheana’s Instagram and People, Brock wore an all-white suit and tie, including a pair of white boots with a silver chain across the ankles.

And while he looked dapper, the truth is the moment simply couldn’t be stolen from Scheana’s stunning wedding gown.

The custom number was designed especially for her.

“I love that we have designed this from scratch together and the lace is absolutely stunning,” she shared.

The thin-strapped number fitted Scheana’s curves to absolute perfection, and the intricate beading and sheer panels took the look over the top.

Scheana and Brock were surrounded by closest loved ones on their wedding day

One of the major concerns regarding their wedding day was if any of Brock’s family or friends would be able to attend since the majority of them live overseas.

“I just wanted as much of Brock’s family and friends to be able to be here because, although this is the second marriage for us both, this is his first wedding,” Scheana admitted. “For me it was just really important to make this as special as possible for him and his family.”

Thankfully, many were able to attend — including Brock’s sisters Nicole and Eleana.

“I feel like it’s a small wedding in scale, but it’s big for a destination. I want this special moment. Brock deserves this. We deserve this,” Scheana added.

The couple had no initial plans for a honeymoon, however, according to the outlet, Brock has booked a surprise trip for him and his new bride.

“It’s booked- think crystal blue waters,” he teased.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.