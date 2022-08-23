Raquel Leviss experiences ‘Marilyn Monroe Moment’ ahead of Scheana Shay’s Mexico wedding

Raquel Leviss enjoyed a “Marilyn Monroe” moment while celebrating her co-stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies in Mexico. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/mjt/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss may be one of the more subdued personalities on the show, but that doesn’t mean she can’t let loose every once in a while. The Pump Rules crew is currently in Mexico for Scheana Shay’s upcoming wedding to fiance Brock Davies.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Scheana and Brock took their relationship to the next level during Season 9 when Brock finally popped the question to his girlfriend and baby mama.

Unfortunately, at the time, their happy news was slightly overshadowed by their co-stars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss who were also celebrating their own engagement prior to their dramatic breakup just months later.

Thankfully, after failed plans to secretly wed, Scheana and Brock decided to wait and plan the wedding of their dreams.

As the time draws near for the couple to become man and wife in front of their friends and family, their co-stars are enjoying all the pre-wedding festivities complete with drinks and tropical backdrops for dancing the night away.

Raquel took full advantage of the scenery and gave her fans and followers a glimpse of her gorgeous pre-wedding party attire while experiencing a “Marilyn Monroe” moment.

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss channels Marilyn Monroe while partying in Mexico ahead of Scheana Shay’s wedding

Over on her Instagram Stories, Raquel shared a series of shots from the pre-wedding party she attended alongside her Vanderpump Rules co-stars.

In her first snap, Raquel showed off her outfit of the night which included a strapless micro-mini dress in a pearl white color.

The ruffled number barely skimmed her thighs where her spectacular tan took center stage.

Raquel completed her ensemble with clear heels embellished with stones across the top of her feet.

She kept her jewelry simple with a one-strand necklace and delicate earrings.

While blowing the camera a kiss, Raquel’s dress seemingly lifts from the back which is reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe’s famous scene of having her dress lift while walking over sidewalk grates.

The moment wasn’t lost on Raquel as she captioned the picture, “A Marilyn Monroe Moment.”

Raquel continued to document her party ensemble throughout the night

In later posts from the evening, Raquel shared more shots from the venue and continued to show off her stunning dress.

While perched on a swing dangling over a pool of water, Raquel soaked in all of the fun and her smile confirmed her excitement.

“Cheesin’ Hardcore,” she captioned the post.

Her final shot of the evening included a perfect backdrop of the venue’s pool, including the swings, canopy lights, and palm trees.

Raquel stuck a simple pose, with one hip popped to the side and a slight, close-mouthed smile across her face.

The final post was caption free as Raquel let the photo do all the talking.

