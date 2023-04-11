Raquel Leviss not accepted by Tom Sandoval’s family during December hometown visit

Raquel Leviss wasn’t exactly welcomed with open arms at Tom Sandoval’s house.

Back in December, a few months prior to the revelation of “Scandoval” in early March, Tom brought Raquel to meet his family and friends at his St. Louis home.

The Vanderpump Rules co-stars even took a photo in front of the Apotheosis of Saint Louis statue on December 29, showing the two were spending time together in Tom’s hometown right around the holidays.

While news of their months-long affair was unknown at the time, sources have said that Tom’s family was uninterested in meeting his new lady. They allegedly felt it was inappropriate for Tom to bring someone else around while he was still in a relationship with his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Ariana and Tom’s relationship ended after she found a sexually-explicit video of a FaceTime session on Tom’s phone, leading to what has become one of the most explosive situations in the history of reality TV.

The two originally started their secret fling back in August, which was when Tom’s best friend, Tom Schwartz, also first learned of the situation.

Tom Sandoval brought Raquel Leviss to his hometown while dating Ariana Madix

As far as Tom Sandoval’s hometown friends go, they also felt uncomfortable meeting Raquel, even though he told them he had attempted to break up with Ariana before the trip.

Reports also show that after their St. Louis trip, the two drove to Chicago for one of Tom’s shows with his cover band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras. However, Raquel opted out due to her fear of being recognized.

While the two may have been sneaking around before Ariana found proof of their affair, they have also continued seeing each other now that the cat has been let out of the bag.

Raquel was spotted at Tom Sandoval’s for a sleepover

As of now, Tom and Ariana still share their Valley Village home, which Vanderpump Rules viewers saw them purchase together back in 2019.

While Ariana was recently away filming for her new Lifetime movie, Buying Back My Daughter, Raquel was caught spending the night at the house.

Shortly after the Season 10 cast filmed the reunion on March 23, the beauty queen was caught arriving at Tom’s house the following Tuesday night and leaving around 4 p.m. the next day.

Tom and Raquel have also been seen out in public together since Scandoval, particularly while dining at the same restaurant Tom took Ariana to in January to celebrate their nine-year anniversary.

Raquel and Tom had dinner at Musso and Frank after filming the reunion, which led fellow co-star Lala Kent to refer to Tom as a “one trick pony” who repeats the same patterns.

While new information on the cheating scandal is constantly coming to light, Vanderpump Rules fans can tune into the Season 10 reunion later this spring to see the entire cast discuss everything at length for the first time.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.