Ariana Madix expected to join DWTS cast following Tom Sandoval cheating scandal on Vanderpump Rules

Ariana Madix may be leaving it all on the dance floor in the upcoming Dancing with the Stars season.

New sources have revealed the Vanderpump Rules star, 37, is expected to be one of the contestants for the show’s 32nd season this September.

An insider has confirmed that “ABC is in the late stages with [Madix]” to join the upcoming cast of stars and that she “has already received all of the approvals and sign-offs from NBC Universal.”

While Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo, which NBC owns, and Dancing with the Stars is on ABC, there were surely some things to get sorted out before giving the green light.

Appearing on DWTS would be quite the switch for the Bravo star, as she has been a loyal member of Vanderpump Rules since Season 2.

The news also comes in light of Madix’s current involvement in “Scandoval,” recently finding out that her boyfriend of nearly a decade, Tom Sandoval, had been having an ongoing affair with her friend and Vanderpump Rules co-star, Raquel Leviss.

Ariana Madix to join Dancing with the Stars amid Vanderpump Rules scandal

Sandoval’s cheating scandal has surely rocked the world of reality TV, and lucky for fans, new footage will be tacked onto the currently airing season to show the fallout of the affair in real time.

While the Something About Her owner has been devastated by the situation, she has been in better spirits since initially finding out at the beginning of March.

Madix publicly appeared on a comedy show, made a statement at the Season 10 reunion filming in a “revenge dress,” and even addressed the cheating scandal on Instagram, writing, “What doesn’t kill me better run.”

It’s currently unclear what’s to come for Season 11 of the Bravo show and whether or not Madix and/or Sandoval will be cast members.

However, Madix has a few new and exciting opportunities lined up – including the possible appearance on DWTS this fall, the opening of her sandwich shop with Katie Maloney, and the release of her upcoming Lifetime movie.

Ariana Madix is filming a new Lifetime movie

In the ultimate switch from reality to scripted, Madix has started filming for a new Lifetime movie, Buying Back My Daughter.

Madix will be playing the role of Karen, a police officer who investigates a crime around sex trafficking. The movie will also star actors Meagan Good, Roger Cross, and Faith Wright.

Madix has already started filming for the movie, which Raquel Leviss has been using to her advantage. As of now, Sandoval and Madix still co-own their home, and while Madix was away, Leviss was seen spending the night.

More details on Sandoval and Leviss’ relationship will be revealed in the upcoming Season 10 reunion, which will air later this spring.

As for Madix, from scripted movies to busting a move on the dance floor — it’s clear she’s ready to branch out of her reality roots and explore new opportunities without anybody, cough cough Tom Sandoval, holding her back.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.