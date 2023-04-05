Where to buy Ariana Madix’s red ‘revenge dress’ from Vanderpump Rules reunion

Ariana Madix sure knows how to take red to another level, and now, Vanderpump Rules fans can do the same.

And no — no “Scandoval” is needed in order to rock her iconic look.

The Vanderpump Rules cast reunion looks have officially been revealed, with Ariana’s iconic red-hot dress at the top of the list.

What has now been referred to as her “revenge dress,” Ariana filmed the episode in a red cutout outfit by Monot.

While it may have seemed like one dress, Ariana’s look was composed of two separate pieces: a cropped jacket and a matching skirt.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The jacket, which features pointed shoulder pads and a singular line of fabric across the chest, is made of 100% polyester and retails for $995.

The matching floor-length pencil skirt also features a similar waist cutout and retails for $795.

While sizes are currently limited, fans can head to FWRD’s site and join the waiting list to be notified when the pieces from the Monot collection are back in stock.

Ariana Madix rocks’ revenge dress’ on Vanderpump Rules reunion

For Ariana’s specific look, the mid-drift cutouts on the dress allowed her toned abs to take centerstage, which surely added to the fierceness of her look.

The Something About Her owner matched the fiery ensemble with chunky rings on every finger and her hair styled in a sleek, straight bob.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, in an Instagram Story posted by Bravo host Andy Cohen during the reunion, he joked that Ariana’s look was so hot, it even had him feeling “activated.”

Andy asked an off-screen Ariana if she was rocking a “revenge dress” for the occasion, to which Ariana replied, “Um, I feel like it certainly looks that way, huh? I think his eyes are gonna bleed,” Ariana said of her ex, Tom.

As fans know, Ariana caught her boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, having an affair with their good friend and co-star Raquel Leviss on March 1.

With Season 10 currently airing on Bravo, the revelation has since rocked the world of Vanderpump Rules, making the reunion the first time that the cast would be sitting down to discuss the cheating scandal as a whole.

And, from what cast members have been saying, it was nothing short of an emotionally exhausting day.

Ariana showed up to film the reunion in ‘Boys Lie’ sweatsuit

While Ariana’s red ensemble was a knockout, the sweatsuit she wore the morning of the reunion made just as much of a statement.

Since the cast has to be on set early, they often show up in some sort of loungewear. However, Ariana wasn’t going to enter such an important day in just any old outfit.

The reality star rocked a matching yellow sweatsuit with a hoodie with “1-800-BOYS-LIE” written on the front in rhinestones. The pants had the phrase, “We’re sorry the number you are trying to reach has moved on,” written on one of the pant legs as well.

Ariana clearly had a message to send throughout the day, and she didn’t let any of her moments go to waste.

Now that the reunion has been filmed and it is unclear where the next season of the hit spin-off stands, Ariana is choosing to focus her attention on other endeavors and opportunities — sans Sandoval.

Ariana to star in new Lifetime movie, Buying Back My Daughter

In the ultimate switch from reality to scripted, Ariana is set to star in Lifetime’s new movie, Buying Back My Daughter.

The movie will also star actors Meagan Good, Roger Cross, and Faith Wright.

Ariana will play the role of Karen, an insightful police officer who takes on a case about a mother whose daughter is sex trafficked.

Ariana has already started filming for the movie; however, the news came about as Raquel was seen at Ariana’s shared home with Tom.

Raquel was recently spotted leaving Tom and Ariana’s house with an overnight bag in hand after spending the night. Ariana was reportedly away filming for the movie, leaving the two alone for their not-so-secret sleepover.

Ariana and Tom still co-own their Village Valley home, which fans saw them purchase on the show together back in 2019.

Are Tom and Raquel planning on furthering their relationship now that their affair has been exposed? More details will be coming to light later this spring when the Season 10 reunion airs.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.