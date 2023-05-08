Vanderpump Rules girls win MTV Award for Best OnScreen Team following Scandoval fallout

The Vanderpump Rules ladies have a reason to celebrate.

After a very tough Season 10, Ariana Madix, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, and Katie Maloney won an award at the MTV Movie and TV Awards. They took home the popcorn statue for Best OnScreen Team.

While Ariana, Scheana, and Katie spoke about their win, Lala did not attend the event to stand in solidarity as the writers strike is ongoing. That was also why the show was held remotely and no longer had Drew Barrymore as the host. However, she did tape a speech and sent it to be aired after they were announced as the winners.

The four women have come together in the aftermath of Scandoval, surrounding Ariana with unwavering love and support after she learned of Tom Sandoval’s months-long affair with Raquel Leviss. It’s been a little over two months since the news broke, and the women have been there as a team every step of the way.

Ariana acknowledged the challenging situation, saying, “Thank you, thank you, thank you. We’ve been through so many ups and downs as friends, and obviously, it’s been a very tumultuous time in all of our lives. But we are truly at our best when we come together as a team.”

After everything they have endured onscreen and in the aftermath of Scandoval, these four women have built a solid friendship.

Lala Kent supports the WGA strike but sends in a speech

Last week, Lala Kent revealed that she would not participate in the MTV Movie and TV Awards because of the WGA strike. She wanted to take a stand and show solidarity, despite her show being unscripted and under the reality TV category.

Lala did not shy away from self-promotion, so Lala recorded her acceptance speech in a Send it to Darrell hoodie. That became a big deal after she went live on Instagram and ranted about Raquel Leviss’ attorney emailing her about legal issues. There were TikToks made with the sound, and the merch has been seen everywhere.

In her speech, Lala said, “Hello, my loves, thank you all for voting for me and my most favorite girls — Scheana, Katie, Ariana. We are beyond grateful. This is crazy. Again, Thank you guys so much.”

What’s next for the Vanderpump Rules ladies?

There’s been no word about Season 11 of the show. However, Lisa Vanderpump did hint it would be a “mess” if Bravo decided to renew the show.

They have been hanging out in the aftermath of Scandoval. Their friendships were building while filming Season 10 and following the cameras picking back up in March.

Lala Kent bought the home next to Scheana Shay, and they have grown incredibly close since welcoming their daughters. They spend a lot of time with the girls together and share many photos on social media.

Ariana Madix has moved on to dating Daniel Wai, and things appear to be going well. She has booked a Lifetime movie recently and continues to be spotted out in public living her best life.

Katie Maloney and Ariana are still working on Something About Her, the sandwich shop featured throughout Season 10. She has been dating following her divorce from Tom Schwartz.

The core four accepted the popcorn from the MTV Movie and TV Awards, and the fans voted for them every step of the way.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.