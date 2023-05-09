Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz joins Fox competition series Stars on Mars premiering this summer

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz has joined the new Fox competition series Stars On Mars as he continues to distance himself from Scandoval.

As Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules nears the end, with Scandoval erupting and dividing the friend group, Tom has found ventures outside the friend group.

Tom was spotted filming Winter House this spring, only leaving briefly to join his Vanderpump Rules costars at the highly anticipated Season 10 reunion.

There’s no question that Tom’s friendship with Tom Sandoval has backed him into a corner and cost him some fans.

However, Tom has set out to prove there’s more to him than meets the eye as he enters competitive reality television.

Yes, one-half of the Toms will be on a new Fox show hosted by legendary actor William Shatner.

This summer, Tom will compete alongside 11 other celebrities in a show like no other. According to Deadline, the cast competes to colonize Mars and will live in close quarters while enduring various tasks and competitions.

Yes, reality television has taken on space as a new show with William serving as host or, rather, mission control, dolling out missions. The crew will be trapped in a space station throughout the show, including eating and sleeping there.

Each week the crew votes out one person who’s essentially sent back to earth. One person will be deemed “the brightest star in the galaxy.” In order to stay in the competition, cast members will have to use their brains, physical strength, and social skills to stay in the space station.

Tom is joined by another Bravo celebrity on his quest to be the brightest star. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams has also signed on for the series.

When does Stars On Mars premiere, and who else is competing on it?

While no other Bravolebrities are on Stars On Mars, there are plenty of familiar faces on the series.

Disgraced cycling champion Lance Armstrong, Modern Family star Ariel Winter, actress Natasha Leggero, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, Super Bowl champion Marshawn Lynch, Superbad star Christopher Mintz-Plasse, singer/songwriter Tinashe, UFC fighter Ronda Rousey, football player Richard Sherman and Bruce Wills and Demi Moore’s daughter Tallulah Willis.

That’s quite an interesting crew to appear on a very different kind of reality competition show. Those interested in checking out Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz on this new series can do so on Monday, June 5, on Fox.

Will you watch Tom on Stars On Mars?

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.