Vanderpump Rules finale preview teases explosive Scandoval fallout

It’s the episode Vanderpump Rules fans have been waiting to see since Scandoval broke in March, the fallout.

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 exploded after news broke that Tom Sandoval had been cheating on his girlfriend Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss for months.

The bombshell took the show to new heights, especially when it was revealed cameras began rolling again to capture the aftermath.

For weeks fans have been watching the season through a new lens to pick up any hints of the affair.

As the final few episodes play out before the highly anticipated reunion, Scandoval theories have begun.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now Bravo has given Vanderpump Rules fans something even juicer to sink their teeth into—the finale teaser.

The fallout of Scandoval

In the video, Sandoval tries to explain himself to Scheana Shay and his pal Tom Schwartz. Scheana calls him out, while Schwartz reels from the news and is in disbelief at his friend’s actions.

Sandoval attempts to defend himself to Ariana, and she isn’t having it. Ariana explodes on him, screaming, “I don’t give a f**k” about “f**king Raquel.” This leads the two exes to a heated fight, with Sandoval walking out.

Meanwhile, Lala Kent doesn’t think this is the first time Sandoval cheated, something he admits to a shocked Scheana.

Battle lines are drawn in Vanderpump Rules friend group

Kate Maloney puts Schwarz in the hot seat over the affair, questioning how long he has known. When he replies a month, Katie’s disgusted with Schwartz too.

A flip of the scene has James Kennedy putting Raquel on blast, questioning her relationship with Sandoval as Ally Lewber, Lala, and Katie listen in. Raquel denies being in a relationship with Sandoval.

Lisa Vanderpump finally makes an appearance as she supports a crying Ariana, who later yells at Sandoval that she regrets loving him. Vanderpump Rules viewers get their first look at Sandoval and Raquel together post-Scandoval as she mutters about things having gone horribly wrong.

The final tease features a returning Kristen Doute, and she appears ready to tear s**t up.

There’s no question that the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 finale will be one for the books. The teaser was only a snippet of what’s going down, and it jammed a lot of good juicy moments in the footage.

Only two more episodes remain until the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 finale airs on Wednesday, May 17. The three-part reunion show will follow.

To get a sneak peek at tomorrow night’s episode with Ariana learning Raquel spent the night at her house with Sandoval while she was at her grandmother’s funeral, click here.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesday at 9/8c on Bravo.