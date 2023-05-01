Vanderpump Rules sneak peek: Ariana learns Sandoval let Raquel spend the night at their house

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 has been heating up ever since “Scandoval” broke in March.

As the season begins to wind down, Vanderpump Rules fans are anxiously waiting for the episodes involving Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval’s affair finally hit Bravo airwaves.

The past couple of episodes have teased some of the friend group, like Katie Maloney and Lala Kent, are starting to realize that Sandoval and Raquel might be more than friends.

Monsters and Critics previously reported that a preview for this week’s episode featured Lisa Vanderpump and Lala spilling the tea that Raquel stayed at Sandoval’s while Ariana Madix was out of town.

That’s not all that’s been teased for Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Episode 13.

Bravo has given fans another look at the show, and amid “Scandoval” will once again leave viewers scratching their heads.

Ariana Madix learns Tom Sandoval had Raquel Leviss spend the night at their house

The upcoming episode features Sandoval, Ariana, Raquel, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay, and her husband, Brock Davies, going glamping for Raquel’s birthday. During lunch, Ariana wants to know if she missed anything while being away for her grandmother’s funeral.

Raquel immediately reveals she was late for a food tasting at SUR. Ariana immediately laughs before a flip of the scene has Sandoval explaining what happened after a beach day.

Sandoval reveals it was him, Schwartz, and Raquel chilling at his house in the hot tub. When Raquel relays this to Ariana, the latter doesn’t think it’s a big deal explaining, “It’s something we always do.”

Things get even more cringe with this “Scandoval” situation when Arian learns Raquel stayed over on the couch. Ariana simply called Sandoval out for not letting Raquel stay in the guest bedroom.

Vanderpump Rules Scheana Shay calls out lie in sneak peek

Scheana gets in on the action when she calls out Schwartz, Raquel, and Sandoval for lying about the situation to Brock just days before.

Cue the flashback, where the guys are taking a basketball break, Brock asks if Raquel spent the night, and Sandoval alludes to her going home.

A confessional has Sandoval defending his actions because it was hot on the heels of talk that he and Ariana had an open relationship, and after Schwartz and Raquel’s Mexico kiss, they felt it was better to lie.

Back with the group, though, things are fine, and Ariana appears unfazed by the events. Sandoval later shares he should have just told the truth.

The “Scandoval” fallout is on the horizon, as is the Season 10 reunion show. Lisa and James Kennedy each gave fans some entertaining insight into the reunion hold them over until the big event later this month.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.