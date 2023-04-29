Lisa Vanderpump and James Kennedy tease ‘hot’ and ‘intense’ Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion

Lisa Vanderpump and James Kennedy are the latest Vanderpump Rules cast members to tease the highly anticipated Season 10 reunion show.

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules has been on fire thanks to the cheating scandal between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.

The aftermath of Scandoval, which was exposed at the beginning of March, has literally taken over the Bravo universe and taken Vanderpump Rules to new heights.

As the season begins to wind down and Scandoval theories begin ahead it all playing on-screen, what fans are really looking forward to is the reunion.

Monsters and Critics previously reported a brawl nearly broke out within minutes of filming beginning.

Now Lisa and James are both adding insight into what Vanderpump Rules viewers can expect from the cast sit down.

Lisa Vanderpump talks ‘intense’ and ‘complicated’ Vanderpump Rules reunion

This week Lisa stopped by Access Daily to discuss The Vanderpump Dogs Foundation with host Mario Lopez and his guest co-host Jeannie Mai. After the foundation, as well as Lisa and Mario’s love of dogs, he quickly turned the talk to Vanderpump Rules.

Lisa shared fans can expect “everything” from the upcoming reunion before really opening up about filming the reunion amid Scandoval.

“It was very, very complicated,” she expressed.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum explained the cast truly is so authentic and interviewed, which led to an explosive reunion.

“When Scandoval kicked off, so many people had so many opinions. So when we started the reunion, at first, it was just too intense, so I said, ‘We are not to get through five minutes. You need to sit down, and we need to try to actually talk this through,'” Lisa spilled.

The Bravo personality understands everyone has feelings on this topic, and lines have been drawn, adding to the anticipation of the upcoming reunion show.

James also dished some reunion dirt this week, and in true fashion, the DJ didn’t hold back.

What did James Kennedy say about the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion?

On Wednesday, James appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to dish all things Vanderpump Rules for the first time since Scandoval broke. Along with revealing how he found out about Sandoval and Raquel’s affair, James tried to avoid reunion talk, but Andy wasn’t having it.

Andy asked James to give fans a preview of the reunion, to which he replied, “Oh God no. No, no, no. Just wait for it, wait for it.”

The host commented on the cast going in so “hot” and wanted to know if James got in everything he wanted to say.

“Yeah, ’cause I don’t do my talks on socials. I think everyone can agree with that. Lala’s got her thing. I’ve got mine. I get it out on camera, on the show. I get it off my chest, ‘kay? Then I let it go,” before adding, “I had to let him [Sandoval] know.”

There’s no question that the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion show will be one for the books. It’s going to be a must-see few weeks as Scandoval unfolds and the reunion, which will be three parts and Peacock special.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.