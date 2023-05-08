Vanderpump Rules sneak peek: Katie disses the Tom’s, annoyed Ariana, and Raquel turns over a new leaf

The wait’s almost over for Vanderpump Rules fans to see the fallout of Scandoval.

Weeks into Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, news broke Tom Sandoval cheated on his girlfriend Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss for months.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the finale teaser’s explosive as the aftermath of Scandoval finally hits Bravo airwaves.

This week though, is the last episode before the finale, which airs on Wednesday, May 17.

The latest sneak peek from Bravo doesn’t divulge any Scandoval teasers, but fans know it’s coming.

Instead, the preview focuses on Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix gearing up for a party at their sandwich shop and Raquel Leviss talking smack to Charli Burnett.

Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix dish on Vanderpump Rules

As Ariana and Katie prepare for a little “looksy party” at their new sandwich shop Something About Her, the two friends meet with the caterer to talk sandwiches. The girls know they have a lot to do but are on the right track to make their dream come true.

Katie, in a confessional, takes aim at her ex Tom Schwartz and Sandoval, who have yet to open their bar Schwartz and Sandy’s after a year. She spills that she and Ariana have an advantage that the Toms don’t.

“We’re willing to ask the professionals for help,” Katie smirks.

After their caterer leaves, Katie and Ariana begin talking about Lala Kent confronting Ariana over what happened when her grandma died at Kristina Kelly’s skincare party. Vanderpump Rules fans get a flashback to the talk.

Ariana defends Sandoval while also making it clear she’s not mad at annoyed, although she’s clearly annoyed. In a confessional, Ariana admits to being annoyed because now she’s in a position where people are going to “undermine” her relationship with Tom.

This confessional does not age well in light of Scandoval, that’s for sure!

Raquel Leviss confides in Charli Burnett

Meanwhile, over with Raquel and Charli, they have a little retail therapy that involves dishing the dirt on their friends. Raquel immediately slams Katie and her mom for how they treated Raquel at Kristina Kelly’s party.

Then Raquel sounds off on how James Kennedy admits to regretting their engagement. Raquel even declares that Ally Lewber isn’t as into James as he is into Ally. Charlie agrees.

In her confessional, Raquel shares that she’s turned over a new leaf when it comes to getting over her romance with James. Raquel makes a comparison of Ally being in the position she was in, making her see the light about her ex.

The best part of the sneak peek is Raquel spending nearly $800 on the infamous lighting bold necklace!

Well, it may not be the finale yet, but the preview of Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Episode 14 was still on fire. There’s no mention of Scandoval in the clip. However, all bets are on the upcoming episode ending with that bombshell.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.