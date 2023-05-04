Did Vanderpump Rules producers know about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair? Lala Kent weighs in

Vandepump Rules has been on fire since news broke of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’s affair two months ago.

The cheating scandal dubbed Scandoval dropped weeks into Season 10, putting a whole new light on every single episode.

Cameras picked back up once the affair was exposed to capture the cast’s reaction, especially Ariana Madix, who was not only in a decade-long relationship with Sandoval but Raquel’s good friend.

Andy Cohen hosted the reunion show a few weeks as the fallout of Scandoval was still fresh for the group.

As the season plays out, there’s been speculation that producers knew all along that Raquel and Sandvoal were hooking up.

Lala has addressed that speculation and rumors.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent sets the record straight on producers and Scandoval

On her podcast Give Them Lala, which she hosts with her assistant Jessica Walter, Lala addressed speculation producers were in on the affair. Jessica wanted Lala to clarify the situation after seeing Twitter buzz about it.

“They didn’t. Can I tell you why? I know they didn’t know,” Lala said before explaining the confessionals are done at the end of the season after filming wrapped.

The Bravo personality explained that the producer would ask if something was going on with Sandoval and Raquel.

“Our producer would say, ‘Lala, like there, has to be something that you’ve seen.’ I don’t think they’re hooking [up]. I think they’re just a tight friend group. Like, what have you seen?” she shared.

Lala spilled it was all off camera, too, but the producer really wanted to know what she had seen. The conversation was just between Lala and the producer.

“He, like, really wanted to know what I’ve seen,” the reality TV star dished.

As the interviews and conversation progressed, Lala realized she wasn’t the only one thinking something was up with Raquel and Sandoval. Katie Maloney and Ally Lewber were also talking about it.

Producer Jerry, though, who Lala was talking to, admitted to not seeing anything.

“I said to our producer Jerry, ‘something is going on,’ and he was like, ‘I don’t see it,'” she stated before reiterating producers had no idea about the cheating scandal.

However, nothing was confirmed to anyone, even producers, until Scandvoal broke and cameras were picked back up.

Lala Kent talks leaning about Scandoval

When the bombshell of Scandoval was dropped, the cast informed cameras would be rolling again. At the time, though, not everyone knew what was happening, and Lala was one of them.

Lala recalled getting a text from Katie revealing producers telling her she couldn’t fly to New York City because filming was beginning again. In her mind, Lala thought Season 11 was already a go.

The Give Them Lala host began questioning what was up, so she texted a producer to get the details. Lala knew production wanted the news to be filmed on camera, but she was concerned a friend was sick or killed.

Although she did get confirmation that was not the case, Lala reached out to Scheana and, via code, discovered what she had thought for a while was true. Raquel and Sandoval had been hooking up.

Those who have seen the Vanderpump Rules finale preview know the fallout of Scandoval is beyond epic. Lala didn’t spill anything about that yet.

Vanerpump Rules fans, be sure she will spill all the tea on her podcast once the Season 10 finale hits Bravo airwaves.

Vandeprump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.