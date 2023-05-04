Vanderpump Rules fans call out Raquel Leviss for sex conversation with Ariana Madix

Vanderpump Rules viewers are anxiously awaiting the Scandoval bombshell we know is coming, and while there’s been a few nuggets dropped, the upcoming episode will be one to watch.

It’s been two months since news broke that Tom Sandoval had been carrying on a months-long affair with costar Raquel Leviss while continuing to live with his long-term girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

Watching the episodes as they air, knowing what they know, viewers have called out Tom and Raquel (or shall we call her Rachel?) over their lies and terrible confessionals.

Season 10 will air the finale in two weeks, which means next week will be a pivotal episode. The preview following the most recent episode featured some tasting of the sandwiches Something About Her plans to feature was a part of it. Still, the conversations between the Toms and Ariana and Raquel were cringeworthy.

The conversation between Raquel and Ariana centered around not having sex with Tom, to which Raquel suggested Ariana should want to have sex with him. It was awkward at best, and as the cast watched the episodes after filming, it was likely uncomfortable for them too.

Tom was telling Tom Schwartz how things with Ariana are different, and he wanted to plan a getaway, and then there was a conversation between the couple, with Ariana telling Tom she didn’t want to have sex with someone who feels like a stranger.

Vanderpump Rules viewers drag Raquel Leviss for an awkward conversation with Ariana Madix

The preview for the upcoming Vanderpump Rules episode is brutal — especially given what viewers know now about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.

Social media lit up after the episode ended, with many appalled Raquel would even entertain a conversation about sex with Ariana Madix while she was sleeping with her boyfriend.

One viewer retweeted the preview, calling Raquel “SICK.”

Rachel is SICK for even entertaining a conversation about sex with Ariana #VanderpumpRules https://t.co/ETDrWeGTgv — Tom Schwartz Hate Account (@Realiteatvheaux) May 4, 2023

Another called out the “duplicity” of Raquel’s behavior in the preview, saying, “I can’t stand Raquel and the duplicity of her because why should Ariana be putting herself at risk while you’re doing Tom behind her back? #VanderpumpRules #PumpRules”

I can’t stand Raquel and the duplicity of her because why should Ariana be putting herself at risk while you’re doing Tom behind her back? #VanderpumpRules #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/Nf4YiWN2hy — J (@janetca8) May 4, 2023

One more called Raquel a “psychopath,” writing, “No do y’all see how crazy this is?! Raquel is a psychopath too! She has the balls to talk to Ariana about Ariana and Sandoval’s sex life and then Raquel goes on to act as if she knows anything about Katie and Schwartz relationship. #pumprules #VanderpumpRules”

No do y’all see how crazy this is?! Raquel is a psychopath too! She has the balls to talk to Ariana about Ariana and Sandoval’s sex life and then Raquel goes on to act as if she knows anything about Katie and Schwartz relationship. #pumprules #VanderpumpRules pic.twitter.com/NticGS2A9c — never complain, never explain🖕🏾🫵🏾 (@fentyheat) May 4, 2023

Where do Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval stand now?

After Scandoval blew up, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss filmed a few scenes together, and then she booked it out of town to Arizona.

She did return for the reunion, which was filmed and was said to be very intense.

They initially revealed they would continue their relationship and appeared together while filming the reunion, although things have been murky since then. Tom did a wacky interview with Howie Mandel on the Howie Mandel Does Things podcast. And Raquel has allegedly been in a mental health facility getting treatment, though there’s been some doubt about where she went.

As the next two episodes unfold, things will never be the same.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.