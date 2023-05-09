Bravo announces new seasons of Below Deck Down Under, Below Deck Mediterreanan, and Below Deck

Bravo has dropped some Below Deck news that will have fans jumping for joy for the rest of the year.

The Below Deck franchise has become ratings gold for the network.

It’s done so well that there are five spin-off shows, including the Galley Talk commentary show.

Along with the OG Below Deck, there is Below Deck Mediterranean, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Below Deck Adventure, and the Peacock original Below Deck Down Under.

Bravo just proved that the network isn’t scaling back on the Below Deck franchise anytime soon.

In fact, the network’s making a bold move regarding one of the Below Deck shows.

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 news

Earlier today, Bravo dropped the bombshell that Below Deck Down Under will become a Bravo original for Season 2. The yachting show based in Australia has already filmed the second season, with fans waiting for premiere details to drop.

It was assumed that, like Season 1, Below Deck Down Under Season 2 would air on Peacock before playing out on Bravo. However, all that has changed, and Below Deck Down Under has become a Bravo original series.

The network did not release a premiere date for the show, and it’s anyone’s guess when the network will add it to the lineup. Below Deck Down Under Season 1 wrapped its run on Peacock in June 2022, then ran on Bravo, finishing its run in October 2022.

Bravo announced more Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean in 2023

In other Below Deck news, Season 11 of the OG show was confirmed to return this year.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Captain Lee Rosbach confirmed he was not asked back to the show for the next season. The rumor mill has been buzzing that Below Deck Adventure star Captain Kerry Titheradge will take over the Below Deck reigns.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8 was also officially confirmed to air on Bravo this year. If the network follows the same schedule as the past few years, Below Deck Med will premiere once Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 ends this summer.

That leaves only one of the Below Deck spin-offs unaccounted for at this time. There was no mention of Below Deck Adventure Season 2 in Bravo’s announcement today despite two casting calls previously going out for the show.

Bravo’s backing Below Deck and it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Below Deck, Below Deck Down Under, Below Deck Mediterranean, and Below Deck Adventure are on hiatus on Bravo.