Below Deck Adventure Season 2: Has Bravo renewed the Below Deck spin-off?

Below Deck Adventure Season 1 ended a little over a week ago but Season 2 has already become a hot topic.

The latest Below Deck spin-off added a cold-water twist to the franchise, with charter guests going on adventurous excursions rather than chilling on a beach and playing with water toys.

Captain Kerry Titheradge helped launch Below Deck Adventure and quickly became a fan favorite.

However, news broke this week that Captain Kerry’s reportedly taking over for Captain Lee Rosbach on Below Deck Season 11.

That and the fact Season 1 didn’t have a reunion show has sparked more interest in Season 2 of Below Deck Adventure.

Let’s take a look at what we know about Season 2 of Below Deck Adventure.

Has Bravo renewed Below Deck Adventure for Season 2?

There’s no question that Below Deck has become a mega-hit for Bravo.

Along with the OG show and Below Deck Adventure, the network also has Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Below Deck Mediterranean. The network also airs Below Deck Down Under after the Peacock original finishes its run on the streaming service.

All of the Below Deck spin-offs have been confirmed to be returning for another season in 2023, except Below Deck Adventure. That doesn’t mean anything since all the other spin-off renewals came before Season 1 of Below Deck Adventure even hit Bravo airwaves.

Despite the possible captain change, it seems that Below Deck Adventure Season 2 is happening. Two casting calls have gone out in the past couple of weeks to indicate more Below Deck Adventure.

The first was an Instagram post looking for charter guests for the new show. It was put out near the end of 2022 after Season 1 of the Below Deck Adventure premiered.

A second casting call that was shared just a few days ago doesn’t specifically call for Below Deck Adventure but is a call for all yachties for the franchise. In the IG post, all positions, including captain, were needed.

Based on Captain Kerry replacing Captain Lee, it would make sense that the captain position would be for Below Deck Adventure. The rest of the spin-offs have captains in place that have all indicated they are not going anywhere.

When will Below Deck Adventure Season 2 premiere?

Below Deck Season 10 is currently playing out on Bravo. Once that ends, it’s Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4, with Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8 to follow in the summer.

That leaves room for Below Deck Adventure to return next fall at some point. Season 1 aired on Tuesday nights as the final episodes of Below Deck Med Season 7 aired and Season 10 of Below Deck kicked off.

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 is expected to premiere on Peacock in March or April this year.

Do you want to see another season of Below Deck Adventure?

Below Deck Adventure is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.