Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans weigh in on Justin Guarini and friends’ charter: ‘The best guests’

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are very opinionated when it comes to charter guests.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the first group of Karens had viewers sounding off on the women.

However, American Idol alum Justin Guarini and his friends were a breath of fresh air for not only Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans but the Parsifal III.

Justin wasn’t the primary, and his previous reality TV stint was never mentioned on the show.

Instead, everyone focused on the charter guests having the time of their lives.

As the group’s charter came to an end, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans were not holding back on their opinions about Justin and his pals.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans weigh in on Justin Guarini and friends’ charter

Twitter was on fire talking about Justin’s group, who also made history during the first episode of their charter.

Guest Kim Walsh Phillips tweeted a picture with the crew while expressing her gratitude for them as well as the show. One fan retweeted the message to gush over Kim and her group.

“I think these people were probably the best guests ever on #BelowDeckSailing or any other Below Deck franchise. They didn’t treat the crew like slaves, they were worried about clothes they left in their room! They understood sailing meant they needed wind to sail. 😂,” the user wrote.

I think these people were probably the best guests ever on #BelowDeckSailing or any other Below Deck franchise. They didn't treat the crew like slaves, they were worried about clothes they left in their room! They understood sailing meant they needed wind to sail. 😂 https://t.co/kW0C3whbS6 — jax ☘️ (@jaxbra) May 2, 2023

Another one brought up the vast difference between the most recent charter guests and the first group of women.

These were the nicest guests ever, and they tipped really well! What a 180 from last week's group. #BelowDeckSailingYacht #BelowDeckSailing pic.twitter.com/kPT55OkeGS — Tamera (@TheSaucyGoose) May 2, 2023

A different Below Deck Sailing Yacht fan commented on the guests running to his cabin to clean up their mess, even wondering if there have ever been a group of guests like this on the entire Below Deck franchise.

When the guest ran back to clean up his mess I was like awww. Have we ever seen guests like this we always get the rude and nasty ones that wanna demand 24k gold on all their meals and then not eat it. Bring some more nice people on I like that #BelowDeckSailing pic.twitter.com/wSyU2isXuz — Lashanda Walker (@majesticbeauty5) May 2, 2023

There was a comment calling the group classy, which was true beyond all belief.

It was a nice change to see such a pleasant and sweet group of people on the show, that’s for sure. Next charter, though, things are going to be vastly different, and one Twitter user already had thoughts based on the previews.

The group had even more fun than what played out on the show, and Kim happily shared a fun scene that didn’t make the cut.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht guest shares behind-the-scenes fun

Kim used Instagram to share a video of the crew and guests ending the charter with a shot of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky. It was smiles all around as they cheered to good times.

“A little unseen footage from the end of our episode of @belowdecksailing,” she wrote along with revealing it was Justin’s idea to do the shot, ending her caption with a sweet note about friends and memories.

Captain Glenn Shepard popped up in the comment section, calling them “Best Guests EVER!”

Alex Propson, Lucy Edmunds, and Chase Lemacks left replies to the fun footage.

Pic credit: @thekimwalshphillips/Instagram

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is in full swing, with the crew drama ramping up thanks to Gary King making out with Mads Herrera. Yes, the crew love triangles are emerging, and it’s going to be oh-so-good.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.