Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 has only just begun, but fans are already feeling it.

Aside from fan favorites Captain Glenn Shephard, Daisy Kelliher, and Colin MacRae being back in action, the charter guests did not disappoint.

Granted, the guests were dealt a low blow when the Parsifal III had engine issues forcing the sailing yacht to stay at the dock their entire trip.

However, these ladies give a whole new meaning to the word messy.

Daisy and stews Lucy Edmunds and Mads Herrera continuously picked up their cabins, including someone leaving blood-stained sheets.

That is why Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers have an issue with two of the guests, who had a couple of women named Karen in the group, literally complained about the trip.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans sound off on ‘Karen’ charter guests

Twitter was buzzing last night as Episode 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 played out.

It was the final episode of the charter, resulting in two of the women crying to Captain Glenn over “no towels” and “no toilet paper.”

One user picked a meme of Rachel from Friends to weigh in on the moment.

I know the trip was very disappointing, but is this lady really crying because missing toilet paper was the last straw?? #BelowDeckSailing pic.twitter.com/2p41eE1Oy8 — Erin Savage (@ErinSavage3722) April 18, 2023

A different Twitter user questioned why her complaining brought her to tears.

There was even a Tweet that simply wrote, “That Karen on #BelowDeckSailingYacht #belowdecksailing.”

Several Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers reacted to the guest declaring it was the “worst trip of my life.”

Holy hell. Really crying Karen, the worse trip of your life?! #belowdecksailing pic.twitter.com/XOg6lfM8Dr — Karen Brown (@kbrulz1) April 18, 2023

Another user believes it was a stretch to refer to the trip in that manner.

Worst trip of your life? I think that’s a stretch… #BelowDeckSailing pic.twitter.com/wSefZ2lLSW — Desiree (@dezireme2) April 18, 2023

It wasn’t all about the Karen’s complaining that had Twitter on fire after the show, either.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers call out gross guests

The social media platform was on fire with comments about the beyond-disgusting cabins that Daisy, Mads, and Lucy had to clean.

Yes, it is their job, but still, Twitter had a lot to say on the topic.

Disgusting seemed to be the consciousness on Twitter of the state of the cabins on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

One Twitter user made a reference to the cult classic film Carrie, stating, “They had two cleanings a day happening in that room looking like Carrie was sleeping there.

They had two cleanings a day happening in that room looking like Carrie was sleeping there. #BelowDeckSailing pic.twitter.com/QY7OoRUE8h — Kristina (@KLynnRN) April 18, 2023

Despite the complaints to Captain Glenn and the vile cabins, not all of the charter guests were awful. A generous tip was left, and it was all because the rest of the group made up for the two complainers.

That did not go unnoticed by Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans, either.

The other ladies were embarrassed and stepped up. #belowdecksailing pic.twitter.com/oQ9U06N6WM — Karen Brown (@kbrulz1) April 18, 2023

The first charter of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 brought some drama. If it’s any indication of the rest of the season, viewers are in for one wild ride.

Gary King is back next week after his battle with COVID-19, which will undoubtedly change up the entire dynamic.

What did you think of the charter guests?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.