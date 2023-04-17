Alex Propson on Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Who is the hunky new deckhand?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 newbie Alex Propson has fans buzzing after only one episode.

The deckhand’s good looks and chill vibe have made him in demand in the Bravoverse.

Aside from his current stint on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Alex just wrapped filming Winter House with Below Deck Med alums Malia White and Katie Flood.

However, before that hits Bravo airwaves, Alex heats things up on Below Deck Sailing Yacht in more ways than one.

In the trailer, Alex reveals he’s ready for hot European boy summer, and he meant it.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The newbie finds himself in the middle of a couple of love triangles that will certainly bring the drama to Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4.

Let’s take a look at what else we know about the deckhand.

Who is Alex Propson on Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

The Wisconsin native has been yachting for a couple of years after getting into it through networking while in Los Angeles. Alex opted to make the move to Florida once he got his captain’s license.

As Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers heard him say, Alex does day charters, but he also enjoys working as a deckhand on larger boats. Parsifal III is his first venture into the world of sailing yachts.

According to his Bravo bio, before yachting, Alex worked in corporate sales. However, the pandemic forced him to shift gears, and he has never looked back.

Alex’s Instagram bio has him listed as a “Semi-picture taker” and “Part-time picture subject.” The yachty certainly knows how to strike a pose, and his IG feed is proof of that.

The social media platform also has Alex sharing all of his traveling ventures with his followers.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Alex Propson films Winter House

As mentioned above, Alex recently filmed Winter House, which should premiere sometime this fall on Bravo. The show initially combined Southern Charm and Summer House stars for a winter experience of staying a few weeks at a ski resort.

For Season 3 of Winter House, the show was taken in a different direction. Bravo stars from other shows being thrown into the mix. Vanderpmp Rules star Tom Schwartz was thrown into the mix, as was Family Karma’s Brian Benni.

Alex has yet to comment on his upcoming Winter House appearance, which makes sense since Bravo wants the focus on him and Below Deck Sailing Yacht right.

Something clearly happens this season that has Bravo doubling down on Alex for another show. Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers are simply going to have to watch to find out the deal with hunky Alex Propson.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.