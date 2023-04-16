Below Deck Sailing Yacht is back, with Season 4 kicking off earlier this week.

Captain Glenn Shepard returned with three fan favorites, Gary King, Daisy Kelliher, and Colin MacRae, and a handful of newbies bringing a new dynamic to Parsifal III.

Daisy, Colin, and Gary helped turn the show around after a lackluster Season 1 when they joined the show in Season 2.

Since then, the three of them have happily returned to work the hit reality TV show, admitting when Captain Glenn asks you to work for him, you simply say yes.

Season 4 will see Colin, Gary, and Daisy deal with personal issues as the friend group is tested like never before.

So as the drama gets started, let’s take a look at all the ways for Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans to watch the show.

How to watch Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4

The best way, of course, is to watch Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is to catch new episodes on Bravo each week. Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.

Things happen, though, and there are still plenty of ways to check out the hit sailing show, aside from setting your DVR.

New episodes drop every Tuesday morning on Peacock. The Bravo app and website are also other options for watching Captain Glenn and crew.

What can fans expect from Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

The premiere was filled with drama, and it was only one episode. First, Gary was COVID-ridden and wasn’t there to start the season or meet his new deck team, which consisted of Alex Propson and Chase Lemacks.

Instead, Colin was there to step in, dealing with an engine problem that needed his attention. It turns out the engine problem was beyond major, which means the sailing vessel isn’t leaving the dock anytime soon.

Aside from that, this season, Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers will be watching several love triangles. The aftermath of Daisy and Colin hooking up, including Gary’s reaction, plays out too.

Several charter guests end up injured, many tears are flowing, and there are even more issues with Parsifal III. Season 3 featured an anchor dragging incident, and based on the trailer, that pales in comparison to the anchor dragging that happens this season.

In true Below Deck Sailing Yacht fashion, one crew member threatens to quit. This time it’s Chase, but will he actually leave? That remains to be seen. However, fans of Below Deck Sailing Yacht are in store for one wild ride that will not disappoint.

