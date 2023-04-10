Marcos from Below Deck Sailing Yacht: What happened to the fan-favorite chef?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is back but without one of its most beloved cast members, chef Marcos Spaziani.

The talented chef was introduced to Below Deck fans on Season 3 of the sailing show, making a vastly better impression than his two predecessors.

Below Deck Med alum Adam Glick helped launch the sailing series.

While chef Natasha De Bourg took over on Season 2 and was a step up from Adam, she clashed a lot with chef stew Daisy Kelliher and guests.

Marcos was a breath of fresh air in the galley for the Parsifal III crew as well as viewers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Although he did have his moments, including some tense interactions with Gabriela Barragan, Marcos became a fan favorite.

What happened to Marcos Spaziani from Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

When Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 ended, Marcos revealed to Captain Glenn Shephard that he had investors and was going to open a restaurant in Los Angeles. Marcos did just that, opening a very popular establishment in the downtown area.

Marlou serves fusion flare cuisine. Marcos co-owns the restaurant with chef Louis Huh. Several members of the Below Deck family have done events with Marcos at Marlou since his time on the sailing show.

Below Deck Med alum chef Dave White, Daisy Kelliher, and Colin MacRae all had events with Marcos at his restaurant. Captain Glenn, Gary King, and Kelsie Goglia have all popped by to check out Marlou too.

The chef also opened the bar/restaurant Burrow, but according to the website, it’s currently closed for renovations. Marlou and Burrow are located right next to each other.

According to his Instagram bio, Marcos also has a clothing brand called Fash Munny. However, the Instagram account for Fash Mummy hasn’t been updated since last summer. The website has a t-shirt, hoodies, a baseball hat, and some sweatpants ranging from $18.99 to $34.99.

Marcos Spaziani reflects on Below Deck Sailing Yacht stint

Ahead of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4, Marcos took to Instagram to look back on his time on the show and thank everyone for their support.

“This photo was taken on @parsifal.yachting when I did @belowdecksailing S3 someone send it to me and I still don’t know how they took it or wherever. Anyways good times and good memories!!! Thank you so much for all the fans and ppl that still support us and support @marlou.la can’t thank you enough!!!!! God bless everyone 🙏🙏🙏. #marloula #chef #cheflife #losangeleschef #losangelesrestaurants #belowdeck #belowdecksailing #realchef #goodtimes #biglove” he wrote.

Chef Marcos Spaziani won’t be back on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 with his giggle pals Colin and Gary. Those two guys, though, find themselves in a love triangle courtesy of Daisy.

Gary opened up about Colin and Daisy hooking up days after the chief stew addressed making out with both of her guy friends.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.