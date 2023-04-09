Ashley Marti made her Below Deck debut on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3.

The brunette beauty was part of the interior crew, butting heads continuously with second stew Gabriela Barragan.

Ashley also relentlessly pursued Gary King, causing a lot of problems that included an incident in a guest cabin that endured a slew of backlash.

When the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 reunion came around, Ashley was MIA.

She did an Instagram Live insisting she wasn’t going to allow Bravo to continue a negative narrative about her.

Ashley has since left yachting behind in pursuit of a different career that has her heating up social media.

What happened to Ashley from Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

The controversial Below Deck Sailing Yacht starlet’s doing just fine since her reality TV stint. Ashely has been focusing on using social media to build her brand while posing in bikinis, lingerie, and other skimpy attire.

As her time on the hit Bravo show came to an end, Ashley revealed she was focusing on adult content websites. Ashley still uses Instagram to keep fans of the show in the loop about her life.

However, it’s safe to say Ashley mainly uses the social media platform for promotion. Last week she donned black lingerie with a sheer robe to promote the brand Boux Avenue.

Other times Ashley simply enjoys showing the perks of living in Florida, like sunshine and bikinis. A recent share had her sporting a turquoise bikini with her hair in a ponytail highlighting her chill Florida lifestyle.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Ashley Marti promotes two charity organizations

While Ashley certainly appears all about building her brand and self-promotion, the self-proclaimed foodie also has two charity organizations she supports.

In her Instagram bio, Ashley promotes the organization Sheldrick Wildlife Trust. The non-profit is dedicated to “Saving Kenya’s orphaned elephants and securing a future for all wildlife.”

Ashley also supports Horse Rescuer and Healer Lauren Rosborough, who has a horse sanctuary for older horses. The organization focuses on “retirement care for old work horses, special need horses and other animals.”

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 cast doesn’t include Ashley Marti. It should come as no surprise that Ashley isn’t back, considering she skipped the reunion.

Season 4 kicks off soon, and the drama’s already begun. Daisy Kelliher has dished all about her hooking up with Colin MacRae. Gary King also addressed the hot topic, including how he feels about Daisy now, who he’s had feelings for.

Another controversial alum not returning to the show is Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux, and you can read all about what he’s been up to, including the new woman in his life, here.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 premieres on Monday, April 10 at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.