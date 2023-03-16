Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 cast: Meet the new yachties joining Captain Glenn Shephard

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 details have finally dropped, including the yachties working with the beloved Captain Glenn Shephard.

Monsters and Critics reported on Wednesday that Bravo dropped the first look teaser, revealing it will be another jaw-dropping season of the sailing show.

The footage also confirmed that chief stew Daisy Kelliher and first officer Gary King are back working on Parsifal III.

Despite speculation that he was sitting out of Season 4, Colin MacRae has also returned, rounding out Below Deck Sailing Yacht dream team fans have come to love with Colin, Gary, and Daisy.

Those three need no introduction, having appeared in Seasons 2 and 3.

However, a few newbies are being thrown into the mix, so let’s meet them.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 interior team

Chef Ileisha Dell takes over the galley and has some big shoes to fill. Season 3 chef Marcos Spaziani was a fan favorite and considered one of the most beloved chefs in the Below Deck family.

That being said, Ileisha has plenty of experience with over 17 years of cooking. In 2014 the Australian native combined her love of culinary and traveling to the role of yacht chef. According to her Bravo bio, she also enjoys photography, yoga, and looking for vintage treasures.

Daisy has two stews working for her again this season. One of them, Lucy Edmunds, looks like Scarlett Bentley from Season 3.

Lucy has a lot of hospitality experience but has only been yachting since the pandemic. The British beauty’s bubbly personality matches her love of a chill lifestyle.

It’s all about the blondes for the interior team this season. Mads Herrera rounds out the team. Her Bravo bio reveals Mads grew up on the water in South Florida. The blonde beauty has been yachting for two years, working primarily on day charters.

Meet the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 deck crew

Gary is joined on deck by at least one guy who intends to give him a run for his money in the womanizer department.

Deckhand Alex Propson declares in the trailer he’s ready for a “hot European summer.” According to his Bravo bio, Alex has his captain’s license but works as a deckhand.

Last but not least is deckhand Chase Lemacks, a good ole southern boy from South Carolina. Chase has been primarily working on motor yachts, so a sailing yacht was quite challenging for him.

Those are just little bits of information about the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 newbies. Fans will have to tune in to learn more about these yachties and see what goes down between Gary, Daisy, and Colin.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 premieres on Monday, April 10 at 8/7c on Bravo.