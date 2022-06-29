Ashley Marti shades Bravo after skipping Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion

Ashley has revealed the one good thing that came from her Bravo stint. Pic credit: Bravo

Ashley Marti shaded Bravo after skipping the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 reunion, doubling down on her dislike of the network.

Captain Glenn Shephard, Colin Macrae, Gary King, chef Marcos Spaziani, Daisy Kelliher, Gabriela Barragán, Kelsie Goglia, Tom Pearson, Barnaby Birkbeck, and Scarlett Bentley rehashed Season 3 of the Below Deck spin-off this week. The episode was hosted by Andy Cohen, who didn’t hold back asking the cast’s thoughts on Ashley being a no-show.

Despite not attending the reunion, Ashley and the drama she brought on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 was discussed. It turns out all the talk has earned Ashley some serious cash.

Ashley Marti shades Bravo after skipping Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 reunion

Ahead of the reunion, Ashley confirmed she opted out of the virtual chat because she was no longer interested in being a puppet for Bravo. Ashley did an Instagram Live briefly to answer questions about the season before directing people to her OnlyFans account.

Well, it seems all the negative attention she endured because of Below Deck Sailing Yacht and skipping the reunion has been beneficial to her.

“Just want to thank @BravoWWHL for all the free OF publicity! I love waking up and seeing that in a couple hours, I’ve made more money than #Bravo paid me for 6 weeks,” said Ashley the day after the reunion aired on Bravo.

Just want to thank @BravoWWHL for all the free OF publicity! I love waking up and seeing that in a couple hours, I’ve made more money than #Bravo paid me for 6 weeks pic.twitter.com/bygrgIS2L1 — Ashley Marti (@AshleyMarti826) June 28, 2022

Ashley having an OnlyFans account was briefly mentioned at the reunion by Gary King, who used it in a manner that dissed the stew. Gary also spoke about Ashley joining the adult subscription platform when he appeared on Watch What Happens Live a couple of weeks ago.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans react to Ashley’s remark

The Instagram account @belowdecksailing shared a picture of Ashley and her tweet, referring to her speaking out after the reunion.

It didn’t take for the comments section to become flooded with replies. One of the first to pop up was Gabriela Barragan.

Pic credit: @belowdecksailing/Instagram

A couple of responses reminded Ashley that she wouldn’t even be in any kind of spotlight without Below Deck Sailing Yacht or Bravo.

Pic credit: @belowdecksailing/Instagram

Others made it clear Ashley and her 15 minutes of fame will be up soon.

One even replied, “money can’t buy class,” while another said Ashley should be ashamed of herself.

Pic credit: @belowdecksailing/Instagram

Ashley Marti keeps trying to shut down the haters and trolls. She did it earlier this month with a couple of tweets.

Now the stew has tried it again with words dissing Bravo and promoting her OnlyFasn account after she bailed on the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 reunion.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Below Deck Sailing Yacht Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.