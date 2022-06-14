Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Gary King reacts to Ashley Marti having an OnlyFans account ‘pretty cringy’

Gary continues to be blunt and honest about his Below Deck Sailing Yacht hookup. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Gary King reacts to Ashely Marti having an OnlyFans account with a response that pretty much sums up where they stand today.

Season 3 of the sailing show has featured Ashley ruthlessly pursuing Gary, who keeps changing his tune about the stew. The backlash for Ashley’s actions has been severe enough that she recently blasted the haters.

As for Gary, on-screen, he now has his sights set on new stew Scarlett Bentley after a couple of incidents with Ashley. The first mate shed some light on Ashley ahead of the season finale and reunion show.

Gary King reacts to Ashely Marti having an OnlyFans account

Last night, Gary was a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen alongside his pal Daisy Kelliher. Andy couldn’t resist finding out what Gary thought about Ashley joining OnlyFans.

The first mate didn’t hold back but also tried to respond to the question carefully.

“I haven’t browsed, um I think having an OnlyFans account is pretty cringy at the least. I think it’s a desperate cry for help on some parts, but she’s making money out of it. Good for her,” Gary stated before moving on to a new topic.

Twitter exploded with replies to what Gary had to say about Ashley and her OnlyFans accounts.

One user thought his reply was laugh-out-loud funny and used a GIF to express just that.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Someone else was slightly confused at Gary’s reaction, especially since Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are convinced Ashley sexually assaulted him earlier in the season.

Gary… will shame Ashley for doing sex work which isn’t shameful but won’t say what she did was sexual assault. @bravo #wwhl #belowdecksailing pic.twitter.com/nQwprxb6UK — Ryeality (@ryethegirl) June 14, 2022

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gary addresses the sexual assault claims

As mentioned above, an incident occurred this season where drunk Ashely and Gary ended up in a guest cabin together. After hearing some things, Gary said to her and things Ashley said to him, Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers became concerned a sexual assault occurred.

Gary previously spoke on the hot topic when he appeared on Pita Party speaking to Daisy and his former boatmance, Alli Dore. Andy wasted no time bringing it up again on WWHL.

The first admitted to having hooked up with Ashley before that night. Gary does not feel he was assaulted at all. However, he regrets getting that drunk and hooking up with Ashely at all.

It’s not the last time the topic will be discussed either. Andy admitted the subject’s touched upon at the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 reunion.

Gary King has said his thoughts on his Below Deck Sailing Yacht hook up Ashley Marti, having an OnlyFans account. The Bravo personality also set the record straight on their drunken night in a guest cabin.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7 on Bravo.