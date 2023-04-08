Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Gary King weighs in on Daisy Kelliher and Colin MacRae hook up

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Gary King has addressed his pals Colin MacRae and Daisy Kelliher hooking up in Season 4 of the hit Bravo show.

Gary, Daisy, and Colin have been a dream team since they all debuted in Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2, changing the entire dynamic of the Below Deck spin-off.

However, the Season 4 trailer revealed the trio hits a rough patch thanks to Daisy and Colin having a boatmance.

This comes after Gary and Daisy had a steamy hot-tub make-out session during Season 3, leading to the first mate admitting his feelings for the chief stew.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers have since hoped Daisy and Gary would be real-life chemistry as their chemistry is off the charts.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The other day Daisy opened up about her hooking up with Colin and Gary’s reaction to it, and now Gary’s speaking out.

Gary King weighs in on Colin MacRae and Daisy Kelliher’s boatmance

Talking with Us Weekly to dish on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4, Gary didn’t hold back from sharing his feelings on what went down between his two friends.

“That’s their relationship. I don’t really have anything to comment on that, just that I found it a little bit strange that after hooking up with Daisy that her and Colin hooked up. But everyone to themselves, and I will be happy for them if they end up being together in the future.”

The South African native owned up to his jealousy, reiterating his connection and chemistry with Daisy. Gary feels anyone in his position would feel the same way as him.

“I mean, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t jealous,” the Bravo personality stated.

Although Gary thought at first Daisy was doing it out of spite, he soon realized that Daisy and Colin had feelings for each other. After learning that, Gary decided to be supportive regardless of his own feelings.

“And as a friend — if another girl chooses someone else over me — I’ve just gotta be supportive of it,” Gary spilled before adding he hopes he came across that way in the situation.

Despite what goes down between Daisy, Colin, and Gary on the show, Gary also finds himself in some romantic entanglements.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Gary King teases Season 4 love triangles

Gary has become known for womanizing ways on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, often finding himself the cause of some love triangle drama. Season 2 involved him, Sydney Zaruba, and Alli Dore, while Season 3 was Gary, Ashley Marti, Daisy, and Gabriela Barragan.

Each season Gary promises he won’t get into any romance drama, but it never lasts, and Season 4 is no exception. Gary hinted a couple of love triangles are happening aboard Parsifal III, and he is smack dab in the middle of them.

The revelation shouldn’t come as a surprise to Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers at all. One thing is for sure. Season 4 sounds like it’s going to be quite epic and could change the dynamic of three fan favorites.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 premieres on Monday, April 10 at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.