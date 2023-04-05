Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Daisy Kelliher opens up about Colin MacRae boatmance and Gary King’s reaction

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher finds herself in the middle of some romantic drama on Season 4 that impacts her friendship with Colin MacRae and Gary King.

The three have become the faces of Below Deck Sailing Yacht since they debuted on Season 2 of the Below Deck spin-off.

Captain Glenn Shephard helms the show and is, of course, beloved by fans.

However, it’s the dynamic between Colin, Daisy, and Gary that keep viewers glued to their television screens.

In less than a week, Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 hits Bravo airwaves.

The first-look teaser showed Daisy and Colin hooking up, Gary calling Daisy “spiteful” for her actions, and Daisy dishing both those things.

Daisy Kelliher talks Colin MacRae Below Deck Sailing Yacht boatmance

In an interview to promote the show, Daisy got candid about her fling with Colin on the upcoming season. Speaking with E! News, Daisy admitted there was always a spark between her and Colin, but he was never single.

That all changes on Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht as Colin and Daisy can’t hide their chemistry, something Daisy spilled happened naturally.

“I wasn’t exactly foreseeing it, but I do kind of make out with people I’m friends with. I find people’s personalities attractive. So if I’m friends with you, I probably find you attractive in some sort of manner,” the Irish beauty shared with the outlet.

The boatmance makes things aboard Parsifal III quite awkward, especially since Gary and Daisy had a hot tub tryst during Season 3.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star calls Gary King’s reaction ‘frustrating’

Daisy teases her hooking up with Colin not only makes work challenging but also challenges the deep friendship between the three of them. She promised some entertaining conversations will occur throughout the season, including one where Gary goes off on her.

“I was annoyed. I was a bit frustrated that Gary was making things, once again, about him. It was like, ‘You know I can have my own life, and it not be about you?’ So for me, it was a little frustrating,” she expressed.

Along with her relationship drama, Daisy also promised that Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 will give viewers more insight into the real her, Gary, Colin, and Captain Glenn. Daisy also hinted that some really great guests are in store for the show too.

Daisy Kelliher gets herself into some drama on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4. She teased fans will have to watch to see what happens with her Gary King and Colin MacRae.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht premieres on Monday, April 10 at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.