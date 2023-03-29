Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux from Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 has earned a place in the Below Deck franchise history but has been out of the spotlight since his stint.

Season 2 changed the entire dynamic of the sailing spin-off thanks to the new likable crew, crazy shenanigans, and drama galore.

Jean-Luc was in a boatmance with stew Dani Soares on the show, and that’s one reason he will forever be remembered in the Below Deck family.

When the cameras stopped rolling, Dani revealed she was pregnant, and in May 2021, their daughter Lilly was born.

However, Dani has been raising Lilly on her own as Jean-Luc questioned if he was the little girl’s father. The paternity drama was brought up at the Season 2 reunion show, which Jean-Luc did not attend.

In 2022, Jean-Luc revealed via social media that he was Lilly’s father.

As Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht nears, it’s time to see what Jean-Luc has been up to since his time aboard Parsifal III.

What happened to Jean-Luc from Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

It’s been years since Jean-Luc has been on reality television. Jean-Luc has lived his life out of the spotlight, largely due to all the backlash from the Dani situation and lack of involvement with Lilly.

Captain Glenn Shepard said last year he believes that Jean-Luc does have some in Lilly’s life. Dani, though, has more than once made it clear she’s a single mom raising Lilly alone.

Jean-Luc hasn’t spoken out on his relationship with his daughter since his initial confirmation.

The yachtie isn’t big on sharing on social media, but when he does, it almost always involves his travels. Yes, Jean-Luc appears to still be in the yachting world.

Although that may be changing now that Jean Luc has found his special someone.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Jean-Luc gushes over a mystery woman

Taking to Instagram last week, Jean-Luc shared a photo of him with a woman who appeared to be the special lady in his life.

“My parents always talked about that one person walking into your life and changing it for the better. I just never knew who the person was until now. 🥰👸,” he wrote on the post.

Jean-Luc didn’t give any details about the mystery lady woman in his life, but it does appear he’s happy. The comments section of the IG post was turned off, likely so Jean-Luc didn’t endure more backlash over posting about his relationship while his participation as a father in Lilly’s life is in question.

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht will be here soon. While Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux isn’t back like his former boss Gary King, there are plenty of newbies that could bring just as much drama as Jean-Luc did.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 premieres on Monday, April 10 at 8/7c on Bravo.