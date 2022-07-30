Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Dani Soares shares sweet Lilly update

Dani celebrates her precious angel Lilly. Pic credit: @iamdanisoares/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Dani Soares has shared a sweet Lilly update as she embraces the toddler years.

Dani will forever be remembered for her stint on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2. Not because she was filled with drama but because of her boatmance with deckhand Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux.

While their on-screen romance was nothing crazy, the aftermath of their time together made headlines when Dani announced she was pregnant. The single mom kept her pregnancy under wraps until weeks before Lilly was born.

It didn’t take long for Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans to realize Jean-Luc was the father. Dani never named him publicly until the Season 2 reunion, making it clear she only slept with one man, and fans saw it on-screen.

Jean-Luc finally acknowledged he was Lilly’s father earlier this year.

After celebrating Lilly’s first birthday, Dani has been looking back at the past year with her baby girl, who she is raising alone in Australia.

Dani Soares shares sweet Lilly update

The brunette beauty took to Instagram to give Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans an update on her growing little girl.

Lilly is all smiles in three photos showing she’s officially entering the toddler stage and is simply too cute or words. Her mom Dani though, found words to gush over this new phase in life with her daughter.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Getting into her toddler years… Where has time gone?! It really is true: the days are long but the years are short. I know it has only been 1 year for me but it has flown by but at the same time there were days that I thought would never end. It gets better… it’s still hard but in a different way. ” Dani wrote.

The former yachtie also gave some insight into the personality of her only child.

“Now I have a little person with a strong latina personality who knows what she wants,” the proud mama expressed.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Dani Soares celebrates Lilly’s birthday

In May, Lilly celebrated her first birthday, which had her mom Dani looking back on the past year.

Dani shared a video to Instagram that included several adorable moments of her daughter.

“Today I want to celebrate the arrival of this little soul that made me a mother. She teachs me more than I could ever teach her. Happy birthday Lilly, you are my whole world and I love you so much,” gushed Dani in the caption of the video.

Dani Soares’s days in yachting and reality television are behind her. However, the Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum wouldn’t have it any other way, and she enjoys life with her daughter Lilly.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.