Below Deck Sailing Yacht beauty Scarlett Bentley flaunts killer bod for Miami fun

Below Deck Sailing Yacht beauty Scarlett Bentley flaunts her killer body for Miami fun as she kicks off a new business venture.

Scarlett wasn’t on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 for very long. The blonde beauty came in for the last couple of charters to replace departing stew Gabriela Barragan.

Thanks to Gary King, Scarlett found herself in the middle of some boatmance drama that also involved Ashley Marti.

Scarlett was smart enough to squash the potential fling with Gary, though.

These days she has traded in yacht life for entrepreneur life as she embarks on a new business venture. Scarlett joins Below Deck Med bombshell Courtney Veale who also revealed she has a new side hustle.

Hot on the heels of launching her podcast, Scarlett has taken her brand to the next level with some marketing that keeps Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans talking.

Scarlett Bentley flaunts killer bod for Miami fun

Last week Scarlett heated up social media in a bikini with an Instagram post that showed her in Miami. Standing on a balcony, Scarlett rocked a skimpy black bikini highlighting her long, lean legs and ample cleavage.

Scarlett had one hand on a balcony railing and sunglasses in the other hand, giving off hot girl summer vibes for sure. However, she had business on the brain, not fun.

“meetings in Miami ahh happy days 🌞 happy thursday !!!” was the caption on the post.

It wasn’t the only stunning photo of the Scarlett either. She was all smiles in another IG message from Miami.

This time Scarlett shared a video of her trip with all of her favorite outfits, food, and more. Scarlett put her assets on display as she rocked some jaw-dropping wardrobe choices.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Scarlett Bentley launched marketing business

Scarlett was in Miami for business after she announced that she has launched her own marketing agency, SoCal SoCial, with her friend.

“This company is based around the SoCal lifestyle and modern day marketing. Services we offer include content creation, social media management, branding, PR and event coordination,” she wrote as part of the lengthy caption on her announcement post.

SoCal SoCial is Scarlett’s brand, and she first started it when launching her podcast with the same name. Based on the Instagram for SoCal SoCial, Scarlett has big plans for her brand.

Scarlett Bentley appears to be done with Below Deck Sailing Yacht and the yachting world as she launches a new business.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.