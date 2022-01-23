Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast responds to Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux’s paternity news and defend Dani Soares

Jean-Luc’s Below Deck Sailing Yacht colleagues are Team Dani when it comes to the baby drama. Pic credit: Bravo

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 cast has responded to Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux’s news and are defending Dani Soares’ in the process.

This week Jean-Luc revealed he is the father of Dani’s daughter Lilly. Dani insisted at the Season 2 reunion that Jean-Luc was Lilly’s daddy. In a separate interview, Jean-Luc revealed he wanted a paternity test.

Months later, Jean-Luc confirmed what Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans and crew members already knew. Now some of the Season 2 cast members are responding to the latest development in the Dani and Jean-Luc baby saga.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast responds to Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux’s paternity news

Alli Dore, Daisy Kelliher, and Colin MacRae from Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 have responded to Jean-Luc’s paternity news. It wasn’t news to the three of them.

They knew all along that Jean-Luc was Dani’s baby daddy and spoke to Us Weekly about it.

“I had no reaction to the news, as I always knew Jean-Luc was the father. I knew all along,” Daisy expressed.

Dani, Alli, and Daisy became close friends filming Below Deck Sailing Yacht. When the yachting show hit Bravo’s airwaves, the ladies started the IG series Pita Party to dish some behind-the-scenes dirt.

Jean-Luc on right and Dani's sweet little girl on left. I see a lot of Jean-Luc – too bad he ended up being a bum 🥺 #BelowDeck #belowdeckmed pic.twitter.com/3qJB4i2Z2B
October 31, 2021

Like Daisy, Alli wasn’t surprised at the paternity test results either.

“Frankly, I was more shocked that he actually said it publicly than I was by the actual news itself,” Alli shared with the magazine.

Colin also declared he knew the truth from all along. The first-mate has blasted Jean-Luc more than once for how he handled the situation with Dani. Jean-Luc’s latest social media stunt didn’t earn him any points with Colin either, who admitted to Us Weekly he has “no respect for JL as a father.”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast members defend Dani Soares

Along with not being surprised at the news of Jean-Luc being the father of baby Lilly, the Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast members are defending Dani.

Alli called the way things unfolded between Dani and Jean-Luc disappointing. The former stew also revealed she is very protective of her friend, whom Alli thinks deserves an apology from Jean-Luc.

“I feel like after all the back and forth that happened and all the things that were said about Dani, there should have been a public apology in there to her,” Alli stated.

As for Daisy, she feels that Jean-Luc will be an absent father. The chief stew plans to be there for Dani when she is needed.

Colin revealed Dani hasn’t received any kind of support from Jean-Luc. The first-mate declared Jean-Luc’s trying to create a false narrative about Dani, whom Colin considers a dear friend.

“Dani is a dear friend, and I stepped up to the plate for her at the beginning in his absence, when it was a real struggle for her. I absolutely wish her the best and know that she is and will continue to be an amazing mother,” Colin said to the weekly magazine.

Below Deck Season 8 alum Izzy Wouters blasted Jean-Luc after his paternity news. Like Alli, Izzy feels Jean-Luc owes Dani an apology.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo.