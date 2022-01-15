Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3: When will Bravo show return in 2022?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are anxiously awaiting the next season. Pic credit: Bravo

It’s that time of year again when Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans start to ask when the Bravo show will return.

Two weeks into 2022 and Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 has become one hot topic for a couple of reasons. One is that Season 2 of the Below Deck spin-off got fans hooked on the show and want more of it ASAP.

Another reason for Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s highly anticipated return is that Below Deck Season 9 has not been great. Below Deck fans are over the season and ready for a more likable crew to be on-screen.

When does Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 debut on Bravo?

Season 1 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht premiered on February 3, 2020, while Season 2 kicked off a little bit later on March 1, 2021.

If Bravo follows the same schedule as the past two seasons, then Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 should premiere between February and March 2022. That would mean the wait is almost over, and Captain Glenn Shephard will soon be back on the small screen.

There is a possibility that Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 will be delayed until the summer. Below Deck Adventure is slated to premiere on Bravo in 2022. The network could decide to air the new spin-off after Below Deck Season 9.

However, not a lot of information has been revealed about Below Deck Adventure. Noah Samton, Senior Vice President of Current Production for Bravo, shared last fall that Season 1 of Below Deck Adventure was being filmed in the fjords of Norway.

Noah did not reveal if the show had been filmed at that time. There’s a good chance Season 1 has filmed because, in June 2021, the show was looking for yachties.

So, here’s what all of that means for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3. The sailing show will either premiere in a few weeks or this summer. Bravo remains pretty tight-lipped on the subject.

Are Below Deck Sailing Yacht alums returning for Season 3?

When Below Deck Sailing Yacht returns, fans will see some familiar faces working with Captain Glenn again. The sailing show was spotted filming last summer in Menorca, Spain.

Instagram account @belowdecksailing captured Gary King, Colin MacRae, and Daisy Kelliher filming the new season. The three of them were fan-favorites, and their return is good news for Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers.

Stay tuned, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans. More details about Season 3 of the hit sailing show should be released soon.

Are you ready for another season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo.