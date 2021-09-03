Below Deck spin-offs: Bravo executive Noah Samton teases Below Deck Adventure and Below Deck Down Under

The stakes will be even higher with the newest additions to the Below Deck family. Pic credit: Bravo

Bravo executive Noah Samton has teased Below Deck Adventure and Below Deck Down Under as hype around the Below Deck spin-offs continues to mount.

In May, it was revealed the Below Deck family was once again expanding. The franchise currently consists of the OG series featuring Captain Lee Rosbach, Below Deck Mediterranean, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

There is no question that the Below Deck franchise has become a mega-hit. Viewers can’t get enough of all three installments in the yachting series.

Now, Noah Samton, Senior Vice President of Current Production for Bravo, is shedding some light on what’s in store for the two new Below Deck spin-offs.

Below Deck Adventure

Unlike all other installments in the Below Deck family, Below Deck Adventure occurs in cold waters instead of warm water. The twist will add a new element to the series, with crew and guests facing challenges viewers have never seen before.

According to The Daily Dish, Noah opened up about how high the stakes are for the crew in Below Deck Adventure,

“We’re shooting in the fjords. So the water’s a lot colder. If you fall in there, it can be dangerous,” he expressed.

Below Deck Adventure will film in Norway for the first season.

Viewers can also expect the charter guests on Below Deck Adventure to be completely different than any other in the franchise.

“These are people who spend a lot of money on adventure excursions to paraglide or explore glaciers. These are not the same people who want to get a tan and drink 20 margaritas on a boat,” Noah shared.

Below Deck Down Under

The other spin-off in the Below Deck franchise, Below Deck Down Under, will take place in Australia. Like Below Deck Adventure, guests will endure different activities than viewers usually see on Below Deck.

Plus, Noah teased that there will be more crew involvement with the activities than fans have seen in the past.

“Not only is it down under in terms of being in Australia, but a lot of the show is literally being filmed underneath the water in the sea paradise that is the Great Barrier Reef. A lot of diving, scuba diving, snorkeling, spearfishing, and the cast actually gets involved in a lot of the diving excursions,” Noah revealed, according to The Daily Dish.

There is speculation that Below Deck alum chef Leon Walker returns to the franchise to help kick off Below Deck Down Under. Production reportedly wrapped in June, which means Below Deck Down Under could be on the small screen sooner rather than later.

Below Deck Down Under and Below Deck Adventure are the two newest Below Deck spin-offs, but all signs indicate they are not the last. The mega-hit franchise continues to grow.

Below Deck Adventure will debut on Bravo in 2022, while Below Deck Down Under is expected to hit Peacock in late 2021 or early 2022.