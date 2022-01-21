Below Deck’s Izzy Wouters slams Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux for Dani Soares baby drama

Izzy has harsh words for Jean-Luc over how he handled the situation with Dani. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck’s Izzy Wouters slams Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux for the Dani Soares baby drama that has unfolded.

The saga of Jean-Luc and Dani began on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2. They engaged in a boatmance, which went south went the cameras stopped rolling.

By the time Season 2 hit Bravo’s airwaves, Dani was pregnant, but trying her best to hide it. In April 2021, Dani announced she was pregnant, and baby Lilly was born a month later. The timing had Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans convinced Jean-Luc was the father of Dani’s baby.

Dani kept the paternity a secret until the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion, confirming Jean-Luc was the baby daddy, but didn’t believe the child was his. Jean-Luc broke his silence on the subject ahead of the reunion show, which he did not attend.

There had been no updates from Jean-Luc or Dani on the topic of Lilly’s paternity until the other day. Jean Luc finally confirmed Lilly is his daughter and talked co-parenting with Dani.

Not long after Jean-Luc shared his news, Below Deck Season 8 alum Izzy Wouters used Instagram Stories to slam him over all the drama he’s caused.

“Sooooo, @jeanluc_cerza_lanaux instead of deflecting and making this whole situation about yourself like a classic narcissist, are you and Lilly’s grandma (for biological purposes only of course) going to publicly apologise for all the terrible statements you said, and lies that you spread, about @iamdanisoares? Or you know…actually Co-Parent instead of just telling the world that you are?” Izzy wrote.

Pic credit: @izzywouters/Instagram

What have other Below Deck alums said about Dani and Jean-Luc’s saga?

Izzy is not the first person to call Jean-Luc out for his behavior. Jean-Luc’s Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 costar Colin MacRae blasted the deckhand for spreading lies about Dani last summer.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alums Alli Dore, Natasha De Bourg, Sydney Zaruba, and Below Deck Season 7 alum Courtney Skippon all slammed Jean-Luc for his actions when he tried to explain his behavior. Plus Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 chef Mathew Shea told Jean-Luc to man up.

Dani Soares from Below Deck Sailing Yacht has been quiet on the subject of Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux and his paternity confirmation. She knew all along he was the father. From the day Lilly was born, Dani has focused on being the best mother to her baby girl.

Izzy Wouters from Below Deck, on the other hand, hasn’t shied away from putting Jean-Luc on blast over the way he treated Dani and Lilly.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.