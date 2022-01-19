Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux reveals Dani Soares’ daughter is his child, talks co-parenting

There’s a new development in the Jean-Luc and Dani from Below Deck Sailing Yacht paternity drama. Pic credit: @iamdanisoares and Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux has revealed that Dani Soares’ daughter Lily is his child. Jean-Luc also talks co-parenting with his baby mama since they are long-distance.

Despite their age difference, Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht featured Dani and Jean-Luc in a boatmance. Although they left Parsifal III together when filming ended, it didn’t take long for the relationship to go bust.

The off-screen drama exploded when news broke Dani was pregnant. Dani gave birth to baby Lily in May 2021. At the Season 2 reunion, Dani revealed Jean-Luc didn’t think he was the father of the baby girl.

Jean-Luc didn’t attend the reunion. However, in a separate interview with Andy Cohen, Jean-Luc declared he would step up if a paternity test confirmed Lily was his daughter.

A new development has emerged in the Dani and Jean-Luc paternity drama, with him finally acknowledging what she’s known all along. Jean-Luc is Lily’s father.

Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux from Below Deck Sailing Yacht reveals Dani Soares’ daughter is his child

As he has done in the past, Jean-Luc used Instagram to share an update on the paternity drama with Dani. Jean-Luc kicked off his lengthy message by explaining he’s been silent on social media to focus on his mental health.

Then Jean-Luc revealed that he had some beautiful news to share with his followers.

“I can’t let 2022 go any further without sharing some beautiful news. An international DNA test that was done awhile ago was no small feat. I’m happy and proud to say Sweet and beautiful Lilly rose is my daughter,” he wrote.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Jean-Luc talks co-parenting with Dani

Dani currently resides in Australia, where she works full time and is studying to become a nurse. Jean-Luc is still in the yachting world, which means they are long-distance co-parenting.

“Dani and I have been working and communicating together to the best of our ability; given Dani is a full time mother and worker, and I being gone for extended periods of time not knowing when I will step back on land. This is imperative for the sake of our daughter as she needs both parents in her life,” Jean-Luc expressed.

The Bravo personality also made it clear he’s done explaining himself to people. Jean-Luc thanked those who stood by his side during this time and shared he’s looking forward to the new year.

Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux from Below Deck Sailing Yacht has confirmed that he’s the father of Dani Soares’ daughter Lily. The comments have been turned off on his Instagram post, sharing the news.

As for Dani, she has yet to speak on the subject, and that should not be surprising to Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans. Dani often talks about life as a single mother, most recently as she and Lily battled COVID-19. She does not comment on Lily’s paternity or Jean-Luc because of trying to keep things positive for her daughter.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo.