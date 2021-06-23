Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux shares message to Dani Soares and Below Deck Sailing Yacht costars

Jean-Luc has reacted to what was said about him at the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion. Pic credit: Bravo

Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux had a message for Dani Soares and his Below Deck Sailing Yacht costars during the Season 2 reunion show.

The topic of whether Jean-Luc is the father of Dani’s baby was addressed at the virtual chat. Since Jean-Luc was unable to attend, host Andy Cohen tracked him down to get his side of the story.

During his one-on-one interview, the deckhand appeared to attempt to make amends with Dani. Jean-Luc also let his fellow crew members know what he thinks of their opinion of him.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jean-Luc apologizes to Dani

After watching Dani express her truth and his Parsifal III crew rip him apart, Andy asked if Jean-Luc had anything to say to them. The deckhand was really emotional following the clip and took a minute to compose himself before speaking his mind.

“Dani, what we had on the show for me was real. I don’t care what anybody says, even now that we’re going through what we are going through. What I felt for you and the time that we had, was genuine. Everything that I ever said to you was true,” he expressed. “The fact that we are at where we are now, I am really sorry, and I would assume to say that most of it is my fault. Maybe it’s because I am the boy that you think that I am. With that being said, I want to be there for you.”

Jean-Luc let Dani know he really hopes they can co-parent together and reclaim the respect they once had for each other.

The deckhand’s words were quite different from what he said when he broke his silence and shared an update at the beginning of the week.

Remember the reunion was filmed in mid-May before Dani’s baby girl was born.

What did Jean-Luc say to Below Deck Sailing Yacht costars?

Anyone who watched the reunion show or read Jean Luc’s social media messages knows that the Season 2 cast is 100% Team Dani in the situation. Well, except for Captain Glenn Shephard, who has kept mum on the hot topic.

#BelowDeckSailing's @CerzaLanaux shared his side of the story regarding whether or not he's the father of Dani Soares’ baby girl. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/D0XdCEqAPj — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) June 23, 2021

Jean-Luc knows exactly where he stands with his former colleagues, but he wishes them all well. Although he could care less what the crew members think of him, Jean-Luc did have some words for them.

“Don’t judge a book by its cover. You know, I understand how I am probably being perceived right now, and I just want everyone to know that if this my child, I want everything to do with this kid,” JL expressed.

There’s no question Dani Soares and Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux from Below Deck Sailing Yacht have a lot to figure out for baby Lily. Unfortunately, the JL and Dani baby daddy saga doesn’t appear like it will end anytime soon.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo.