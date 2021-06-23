Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Is Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux the father of Dani Soares’ baby? Here’s everything we know

Jean-Luc and Dani both shared their side of the baby daddy story at the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans have finally got the answer to the question is Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux, the father of Dani Soares’ baby.

The saga is one for the reality TV books that started with a boatmance between Dani and Jean-Luc. They were genuinely happy together per usual when the cameras stopped rolling, the relationship went bust.

In May, Dani welcomed a baby girl Lily. Although she has never revealed the father of her daughter, viewers were sure it was Jean-Luc.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Thanks to the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion, more details have emerged in Jean-Luc and Dani’s baby saga.

What has Dani said about Jean-Luc being Lily’s father?

Dani has kept quiet regarding Lily’s father. However, at the virtual chat, host Andy Cohen wanted the dirt.

Andy point-blank asked Dani if JL is her baby daddy. She responded by saying Lily was conceived during filming and Dani only slept with one guy. Dani declared that Jean-Luc has not supported her and doesn’t believe the little girl is his daughter.

Dani explained that Jean-Luc was supportive at first. Then at the end of last year, he did a 180.

“Like, around December, things just changed, and he was just not interested anymore,” she spilled. “Don’t go around telling people I’m the dad of this child. And I want a DNA test.”

The new mom shared Jean-Luc has only asked about the baby a couple of times since January. Dani also dished that Jean-Luc’s mom was bashing her online, calling her gross, and accusing her of getting pregnant on purpose.

#BelowDeckSailing's @IAmDaniSoares addressed the Jean-Luc baby drama.



"I'm sure my little baby girl is gonna be… amazing & I will do my best every day to give her everything she needs." #WWHL pic.twitter.com/6erTYun5E0 — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) June 23, 2021

Dani has clarified many times she didn’t plan this but is thrilled to be a mom. Since Lily’s birth, Dani has struggled with being a single mom, but she has a ton of support from her friends, including pregnant Alli Dore.

What has Jean-Luc said about being Dani’s baby daddy?

Jean-Luc broke his silence last weekend to share his side of the story, admitting that he wants DNA test. His words angering several of his former Parsifal III crew members. The deckhand shared a follow-up message to clarify some questions and further get his side of the story out there.

Although Jean-Luc didn’t attend the reunion, Andy did a separate interview with him. The exchange was emotional and slightly awkward too.

Jean-Luc hit back at Dani’s remarks, saying he intends to be part of the child’s life if a test confirms he is the father. The reunion was filmed before Lily was born, but at the time, JL declared he wanted to be at the birth.

Despite all the drama surrounding Lily’s paternity, Jean-Luc does want to co-parent with Dani and understands why she’s upset at him asking for a test

“I understand why she took it poorly because, in her mind, I might be the only person she’s ever been with. If that’s the case, I told her, I really do apologize, but for my peace of mind, I just wanted to know,” JL expressed.

Yes, he is working on getting a DNA test.

#BelowDeckSailing's @CerzaLanaux shared his side of the story regarding whether or not he's the father of Dani Soares’ baby girl. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/D0XdCEqAPj — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) June 23, 2021

So, to answer the question, is Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s JL the father of Dani’s baby? Yes. Even in his interview with Andy, Jean-Luc at times appeared to know he was the baby daddy.

Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has ended, but the saga involving Dani Soares’ baby daddy and Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux is far from over.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo.