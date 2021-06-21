Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Alli Dore pregnant — See first pictures of her growing baby bump

Alli is over the moon to be starting the next chapter in her life with her boyfriend Benny. Pic credit: Bravo and @AlliDore/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Alli Dore is pregnant and has shared the first pictures of her growing baby bump.

There’s another Below Deck Sailing Yacht baby on this way. However, this time around, there is no baby daddy drama, like with Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux and Dani Soares, just pure bliss.

No, Gary King is not the father of Alli’s baby. The Australian beauty is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Benny Thompson.

Alli recently opened up about being over the love triangle drama involving her Gary and Sydney Zaruba. The stew is ready to leave the past in the past. She’s all about moving forward with Benny and now their little bundle of joy.

Benny and Alli announce pregnancy

Boy, does Alli know how to take the spotlight off the highly activated Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion. Alli and her baby daddy used Instagram to share their exciting news hours before the virtual chat hits airwaves.

“So excited for this new adventure with you and our little ocean baby @bennithompson xx,” wrote the soon be a first-time mama, alongside three photos of the happy couple and debuting Alli’s baby bump.

Not to be out done by his baby mama, Benny shared the same photos on Instagram that include a heartfelt message to his love, Alli.

The proud papa baby called Alli “the most amazing mama.” Benny also expressed his excitement for the journey they are on together.

Neither Alli nor Benny revealed just how far along she is in her pregnancy. Based on the photos, she’s definitely into her second trimester.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew overjoyed for Alli

The comments section of Alli’s baby announcement post was filled with nothing but love for the pregnant beauty from her Below Deck family

Daisy Kelliher was the first response showing her excitement. Alli’s reply even revealed that Daisy has already sent the expecting parents a gift.

Below Deck alum, Ashling Lorger replied, as did Below Deck Mediterranean alum Colin Macy-O’Toole shared their congrats to the expecting mama.

Dani, who welcomed her daughter Lily in May, gushed over Lily having a new bestie in Alli’s baby. Alli agreed the little ones would be best pals.

Natasha De Bourg shared the sweetest and most loving message to Alli. The chef expressed her excitement for her friend.

Alli Dore from Below Deck Sailing Yacht is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Benny Thompson. The Bravo personality couldn’t be more excited to be a mom or more in love with the new man in her life.

It’s been one roller coaster of a ride for Alli, with only the Season 2 reunion left to air before she can truly put the show behind her. Alli already revealed the virtual chat left her emotionally drained, and being pregnant likely didn’t help her deal with all the drama either.

Congrats to the soon-to-be first-time parents.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion airs Monday, June 21, and Tuesday, June 22 at 9/8c on Bravo.