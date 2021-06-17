Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Alli Dore doesn’t hate Gary King or Sydney Zaruba, moves on with new boyfriend

Alli has a new man and is ready to put the Gary and Sydney drama in the past. Pic credit: Bravo and @AlliDore/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Alli Dore doesn’t hate Gary King or Sydney Zaruba despite all the drama surrounding their love triangle on the Bravo show. Alli’s moved on from it all with a new boyfriend who has her whole heart.

Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has come to an end. Thankfully there is a two-part reunion that will hopefully answer viewers’ most burning questions. The first-look trailer certainly makes it clear the virtual chat will be explosive.

Despite saying the Season 2 reunion show left her emotionally drained, Alli has no ill will towards Gary or Sydney.

Alli doesn’t hate Gary or Sydney

On the recent episode of Pita Party, which Alli hosts with Daisy Kelliher and Dani Soares, the three ladies dished the final episode. The topic of the dinner, where Daisy spilled the tea to Alli about Gary using Sydney to get back at Alli, came up quickly.

After the ladies hashed out the night, Alli admitted that the brunt of the love triangle drama fell on her and Sydney, yet Gary got away with it. Then Alli set the record straight on how she felt about Gary and Sydney.

“I will say, though, Gary and I are actually on like platonic terms,” Alli said, giggling. “We’re not friends, but we don’t hate each other. So yeah. A lot of people ask me that actually, they ask me if we speak. We don’t speak, but we don’t hate each other. I don’t hate anyone. I don’t hate Sydney at all. It’s her choice not to speak to me. So yeah, just to clear that up and put that out there, everyone”

A couple of weeks ago, Alli revealed that Sydney blocked her on social media.

Alli also let fans know there wasn’t one major thing that led to her not speaking to Gary or Sydney.

“Nothing catastrophic happened. It was just a string of events in a s***ty love triangle that just happened to be filmed on TV,” Alli expressed.

Alli has a new man

One thing is for sure, Alli is ready to put all Below Deck Sailing Yacht love triangle behind her. According to The Daily Dish, Alli opened up about her new beau Benny Thompson during an Instagram Stories Q&A session.

Alli revealed they were friends for twelve years before things turned romantic. She called Benny the love of her life and spilled they are taking a significant step in their relationship. Alli and Benny are moving in together.

The Australian beauty raved about the way her man treated her, revealing he treats her like a “precious jewel.” Alli praised him too, spilling Benny has a “heart of gold.”

Yes, Alli Dore is over the Sydney Zaruba and Gary King Below Deck Sailing Yacht love triangle drama. Alli doesn’t hate them, but she’s focused on life with the new man in her life, Benny.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion airs Monday, June 21, and Tuesday, June 22 at 9/8c on Bravo.