Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Daisy Kelliher talks telling Alli Dore what Gary King said about using Sydney Zaruba

Daisy revealed the real reason she got in the middle of the Alli, Gary and Sydney drama. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher has talked about telling Alli Dore what Gary King said about using Sydney Zaruba to get back at Alli.

The Gary, Alli, and Sydney love triangle drama lasted until the final credits rolled on Season 2 of the hit yachting show. Alli and Gary rekindled their boatmance as the final charter guests boarded the Parsifal III.

Their romance prompted reactions from Sydney, who was annoyed again, and Daisy. The chief stew got the drama ball rolling when she told Alli that Gary had planned to use Sydney for sex to get back at Alli for dumping him.

Not only was Alli pissed at Gary, but Colin MacRae was not happy with Daisy for sharing the private information he told her. Lucky for Colin, his bromance with Gary didn’t suffer. The first mate wasn’t upset at Colin let the secret slip out.

Daisy defends spilling Gary’s intentions to Alli

On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, one fan asked Daisy if she was hoping to ruin Alli and Gary’s relationship or if she was trying to be a good friend.

“No, I was definitely trying to be a good friend. I don’t care who Alli dates or Gary; it’s their prerogative, not mine. That was just me looking out for them. Alli would have been upset if she had known I knew and didn’t tell her,” Daisy expressed.

It’s easy to see why viewers may think Daisy was trying to sabotage the boatmance. Daisy was also the one to let Alli know Gary and Sydney did have sex, not just kiss the first night on the sailing yacht.

Those who follow Daisy on social media are aware she has nothing but love for Alli and Dani Soares. The three of them even host an Instagram Live Pita Party show each week that’s filled with moments of praise for each other.

Building friendships with other Below Deck crew members

Daisy has caught the attention of other Below Deck crew members, especially Kate Chastain and Hannah Ferrier.

During her WWHL appearance, Daisy opened up about her bond with Kate. Daisy admitted Kate reaches out to her weekly with thoughts on the show and gives her constant praise.

The Irish beauty was recently a guest on Hannah’s podcast Dear Diary, You’re Effed!. They shared a mutual admiration for each other.

Daisy Kelliher defended telling Gary King’s secret about Sydney Zaruba to Alli Dore. The hot topic and more will be discussed at the Season 2 reunion show next week.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion airs Monday, June 21, and Tuesday, June 22 at 9/8c on Bravo.