Gary King praises Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew members ahead of Season 2 finale

Despite all the drama Gary has mad respect for his Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew members.

Gary King has praised Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew members ahead of the Season 2 finale. The first-mate also revealed something viewers often get wrong about the Parsifal III group of yachties.

There’s no question the Bravo yachting show has been filled with drama, drunken antics, and over-the-top charter guests. The Season 2 reunion trailer just dropped, proving not all of the feuds, battles, and anger were left on the luxury sailing yacht.

Gary praises his Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 crew

Despite all the craziness, Gary had a great experience with people who have forever changed his life. The first mate opened up about his crew members a heartfelt Instagram post ahead of the finale.

“So, tomorrow night is the final episode of #belowdecksailing and contrary to what many of you believe we all (did) get along very well and experienced something like no other crew,” Gary began his message.

Yes, he used the word did, which speaks volumes regarding how the crew members feel about each other today. Colin MacRae alluded to the crew bond being strong yet broken among some people when he appeared on Pita Party to chat with Alli Dore, Dani Soares, and Daisy Kelliher.

“You guys truly made this season the best, and I thank each and every one of you for being a part of it. Also, to production for putting up with all of us and for making this season really enjoyable! Take my hat off to you,” he wrote.

Gary reflects on his experience

Gary’s boatmance drama with Alli and Sydney Zaruba didn’t paint him in the best light. The first-mate has owned up to some of his behavior and will add more insight at the reunion show.

Even though his love life was a disaster on the Bravo show, Gary had the time of his life, which he also talked about in his Instagram message.

“I personally had the experience of my life filming this season. There were many ups and as it goes some downs too, but all in all, I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way,” Gary shared.

Since filming ended, Gary has remained good friends with Colin and Captain Glenn Shephard. Gary still works with Captain Glenn on Parsifal III all these months later. Despite tension with Daisy, she and Gary do follow each other on social media.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.