Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion trailer: Dani Soares reveals baby daddy, Gary gets grilled and Jean-Luc’s MIA

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion will finally answer viewers’ most burning questions about Season 2. Pic credit: Bravo

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion trailer features Dani Soares talking about her baby daddy drama, while Gary gets grilled by host Andy Cohen and Daisy Kelliher. Plus, Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux is missing in action at the Season 2 reunion.

There are so many questions viewers have after watching the Parsifal III crew this season. From three-way boatmances to babies to crew blow-ups, the Season 2 reunion has it all and then some.

Since Dani, Gary, Daisy, Natasha De Bourg, Alli Dore, Sydney Zaruba, Colin MacRae, and Captain Glenn Shephard have so much to talk about, the Below Deck Sailing Yacht will be a two-night event. Part one airs on Monday, June 21 at 9/8c, with part two following the next night on Tuesday, June 22 at 9.8c on Bravo.

Alli has revealed the reunion left her emotionally drained, while Daisy admitted she got really tipsy during the virtual chat. Based on the trailer, it’s easy to see why Alli cried after filming and why Daisy didn’t remember much of it.

Gary under fire

The trailer kicks off with Andy grilling Gary about how the first-mate treated all of the females on the show.

Daisy pipes up, reminding Gary of all the times he called her a “giant b**ch.” Gary claps back at Daisy while Natasha shoots dirty looks at the first-mate.

Then the love triangle of Alli, Sydney, and Gary takes center stage. Andy brings up girl code, putting both Sydney and Alli in the hot seat. Alli calls out Sydney, who is crying and sharing how emotional it all is for her.

It shouldn’t surprise anyone Sydney and Alli come to blows. Alli spilled a couple of weeks ago that Sydney blocked on social media.

Dani and Jean-Luc baby drama

In the Below Deck Sailing Yacht first-look, Dani shared the father of her baby doesn’t believe he is the dad and wants nothing to do with the child. Andy wastes no time asking Dani if Jean-Luc is the father of her baby.

No, the answer isn’t revealed in the trailer. Instead, Andy drops the bomb that Jean-Luc didn’t attend the Season 2 reunion show.

Never fear, though, Andy tracked down the deckhand to put the screws to him. Jean-Luc does appear in the video clip and can be heard saying, “you’re gonna make me do this now, aren’t you” before the footage goes dark.

Oh yes, truth bombs, accusations, fights, uncomfortable talks, and more are going down at the two-part Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion. Don’t miss a moment of the juicy entertainment.

For a glimpse of the full Season 2 reunion trailer click here.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion airs Monday, June 21, and Tuesday, June 22 at 9.8c on Bravo.