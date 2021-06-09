Daisy Kelliher talks intense Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion, reveals she got ‘really tipsy’

Daisy knows the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion was intense but can’t remember specifics because she was tipsy. Pic credit: Bravo

Daisy Kelliher is talking about the tense Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion, even revealing she got really tipsy during the gathering.

In less than two weeks, the Parsifal III crew will come together to dish all about their season. Host Andy Cohen has called the reunion “gangbusters” and teased the reveal of Dani Soares’ baby daddy. Plus, Captain Glenn Shephard shared the reunion was filled with drama and friction.

Daisy’s the latest to weigh in on the show with a bombshell that will have fans keeping an eye on the chief stew throughout the entire reunion show.

Daisy got drunk at the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion

Due to the crew members living all over the world and COVID-19, the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion was held virtually.

Daisy recently teased the show, revealing she got really tipsy while filming the virtual chat.

“I started drinking at like 3 pm, and I didn’t eat, so I only remember the first five minutes, and I don’t remember anything after that. I am really embarrassed. I’m on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen next week, and I have to apologize. I can’t tell you what happened at the reunion. I don’t remember,” the chief stew expressed in an interview with Decider.

Oh yes, Daisy will be one to watch at the reunion, for sure.

Daisy did admit she learned a lesson from experience, “Don’t drink on an empty stomach and then record a TV show. It’s not gonna end well.”

What did Daisy say about Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion?

Despite being drunk or rather tipsy, Daisy did have some insight to share about the virtual chat. Well, from what she can remember, which she shared wasn’t too much.

“A lot came out, a huge amount of information that I knew, so none of it was a shock to me, but a lot of it was shocking to the other cast members. It was intense in that way, but there was no aggression or shouting or anything like that. It wasn’t as bad as what I thought,” Daisy stated.

Fans will have to watch the reunion to see just how drunk Daisy was and if her insight is correct or blurred due to her tipsiness.

There’s no question Daisy Kelliher has become one of the breakout stars of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2. Kate Chastain and Hannah Ferrier even agreed she’s the best chief stew ever.

As the season winds down, fans are hoping it’s not the last they see of Daisy on the Bravo franchise.

Tune into the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion on Monday, June 22, to watch all the drama unfold and keep an eye on a drunk Daisy.

