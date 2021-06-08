Will Dani Soares baby daddy be revealed at Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion: Andy Cohen weighs in

Fans could finally learn if Jean-Luc is the father of Dani’s baby Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are wondering if Dani Soares’ baby daddy will be revealed at the Season 2 reunion. The host of the virtual chat, Andy Cohen, has weighed in on the hot topic.

From the moment Dani revealed she was pregnant, fans have been convinced that Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux is the father of her daughter. However, Dani has kept that detail and others, like her baby’s girl’s name, under wraps.

The new mom recently talked about the public interest in her life because of the hit Bravo show. Dani’s still trying to find the right balance of privacy and sharing details for her new family.

As Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht winds down, fans are anxiously waiting to see if Dani will spill the tea on her pregnancy at the reunion. Thanks to Andy, there’s more insight on that topic.

Will Dani’s baby daddy be revealed at Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion?

On Watch What Happens Live, Bravo superfan Jerry O’Connell commented on Dani and Jean-Luc’s relationship. Jerry joked that Jean-Luc and Dani made “a baby in a bunk” on the most recent episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Gary King, who was also on the show, immediately covered his eyes at Jerry’s remark.

Andy simply told Jerry, “More to come on that at the reunion.”

That’s not all Andy teased either. Jerry shared that he expected the episode that focused on Dani and Jean-Luc taking their boatmance to the next level would end in a proposal.

“Well, it may have ended in something else. But we’ll get into that later,” Andy replied with a bit of smirk on his face.

What else did Andy say about Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion?

The WWHL host previously spilled that the Season 2 reunion was gangbusters. Andy certainly appears excited for the virtual chat to hit the airwaves.

Captain Glenn Shepard joined Jerry, Andy, and Gary for the Watch What Happens Live After Show. The captain and Gary are still working on Parsifal III together.

Andy couldn’t wait to get Captain Glenn’s thoughts on the reunion. In true Captain Glenn fashion, he was positively dishing the crew vibe, but he did admit there was drama and friction.

The friction most definitely has to do with Gary’s love triangle with Alli Dore and Sydney Zaruba. However, the good vibe could have to do with Jean-Luc and Dani.

All signs point to fans getting the low down on what really happened between Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux and Dani Dani Soares’ at the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion, including if they made a baby on the Bravo show.

The virtual chat airs on Monday, June 22.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.