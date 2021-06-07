Alli Dore says Sydney Zaruba blocked her on Instagram, teases Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion drama

Alli has given an update on where things stand between her and Sydney following Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2. Pic credit: Bravo

Alli Dore says Sydney Zaruba blocked her on Instagram recently and teases Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 drama in a new video.

The love triangle of Alli, Sydney, and Gary King has been one hot topic on the Bravo show. Last week Gary apologized to Alli for his behavior after she pumped the brakes on their romance.

Now, Alli has revealed the drama from the love triangle didn’t end when the cameras stopped rolling.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Alli says Sydney blocked her on Instagram

While speaking with the podcast, Spirituality and self-love in the modern world, Alli updated fans on where she and Sydney stand with each other today.

“She actually blocked me on Instagram,” Alli said before revealing Sydney is currently working in Spain.

As for why Sydney suddenly blocked Alli, the stew has no idea what happened or why Sydney dislikes her. After all, it isn’t Alli’s fault Gary had feelings for her instead of the deckhand.

“I’m still baffled as to why Sydney dislikes me to the point where she’s blocked me on Instagram,” she expressed. “It’s not like I speak to her ever. Or hassle her.”

Alli feels that maybe all the online trolls and hate factored into Sydney’s decision.

“I know she has been copping so much negative feedback. It’s awful. I feel really, really bad for her,” Alli stated. “But obviously, my name is being associated with a lot of that trolling that she’s getting. So, she’s decided to block me. I guess now she doesn’t see things people are tagging her in on my things.”

The stew spilled that Sydney blocking her on social media happened right after the episode where Sydney told Daisy that she was the all-around better catch for Gary than Alli.

Alli teases Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion is coming soon, but details have been kept under wraps. Besides the crew looks being revealed for the virtual chat, host Andy Cohen has promised fans won’t be disappointed.

Thanks to Alli, though, fans got a little teaser about what may go down between her and Sydney.

“Instead of being blocked, I would have loved an apology. That would have been a really refreshing thing to see from her, but I didn’t get that,” she exclaimed. “But, I mean, there’s always the reunion. You never know what’s going to happen.”

Sydney Zaruba and Alli Dore from Below Deck Sailing Yacht did have a friendship at one point. However, those days are long gone.

Are you Team Alli or Team Sydney?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.